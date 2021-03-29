The Carl Junction girls soccer team overcame a two-goal deficit to down McAuley Catholic 3-2 on Monday in Joplin.
The Warriors (0-1) jumped out to a 2-0 advantage in the first minute after Kayleigh Teeter and Grace Bishop netted one goal apiece in the 26th and 35th minutes, respectively.
Candice Arnold pulled the Bulldogs (2-0) to within one of McAuley by netting an unassisted goal in the 51st minute before Tessa Miller tied the game in the 61st minute off an assist by Arnold. Lauren Burgess provided the go-ahead two minutes later to bring the game to its final score.
Carl Junction finished with a whopping 37 shots while limiting McAuley to 11 shots.
Criss Figueroa went the distance for the Bulldogs and logged nine saves in the win. McAuley’s Lindsay Gresiner finished with 23 saves.
Both teams return to play on Tuesday, with McAuley playing host to Liberty and Carl Junction playing at Hillcrest. Both contests start at 5 p.m.
