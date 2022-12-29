Bill Belichick and Tom Brady, please leave the room. This isn’t about you two, though, your names will probably come up.
No. This is for a dozen or so other dudes currently working in the NFL.
The NFL is, allegedly, as exciting as ever. With anybody beating anybody, as in last place beating first place, as often as we’ve ever seen it.
The “exciting” part is that your team, as bad as it might look one or two weeks, might be among the best of the best in a few weeks time.
But that’s a discussion for another day.
This is about potential Hall of Fame nominations and today’s “alleged” best of the best.
This is about quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford, Russell Wilson and Nick Foles.
This is about coaches Jim Harbaugh, Andy Reid, Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, Sean McVay, Mike McCarthy, Doug Pederson and soon-to-be returning Sean Payton.
What ties all of the aforementioned current stars of their profession together?
All have one Super Bowl title to their name.
Just one.
The only other recent two-time Super Bowl winners in the 21st century, not named Brady and Belichick, are former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Colts/Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning and New York Giants coach Tom Coughlin and his quarterback Eli Manning.
It’s been a rather dry 22 years.
One Super Bowl is great. But there are bus stations full of coaches and quarterbacks with one Super Bowl title to their name.
Maybe I’m overstating it a bit, but you get the message. There haven’t been many all-time legends produced the last two decades.
It appears that Mahomes is the only quarterback on the list with a good shot at winning it all in early February of 2023. As for coaches, it appears Mahomes coach, another close-but-no-cigar guy, Reid, is the only guy on that list with a good chance of winning.
We could argue the Harbaugh’s Ravens might have a decent chance, especially with a healthy Lamar Jackson and watered-down list of “great” teams this season.
But those guys, coaches and quarterbacks, that have only one title to their names have other problems.
There are a bunch of names, quarterbacks and coaches, that appear to be ready to make some hay over the next few years.
For quarterbacks, this list, including Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Jimmy Garoppolo, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence and Lamar Jackson, trying to win their first, is more impressive than the one-time champion QBs.
The same with the coaches, including Bills’ Sean McDermott, Bengals’ Zac Taylor, Titans’ Mike Vrabel and 49ers Kyle Shanahan, among those knocking on the door.
Is there another dynasty in our midst? Is there another Brady? Is there another Belichick?
If you ask me, Mahomes and Burrow are guys I see winning multiple titles, as in three. As for coaches, well, Reid and Taylor, would join their quarterbacks on the podium.
The point is there is a lot at stake for just over a dozen big names. Winning two Super Bowls put your name in a different category. Three? Now we’re discussing “all-time.”
The NFL, in its current state, seems to be a flip of the coin. That is fun for some fans, but for those that revere greatness more, not so much.
