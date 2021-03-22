Bison hikes are planned from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3; Saturday, May 1; and Saturday, June 5, at Prairie State Park north of Mindenmines.
Be prepared for a 2-mile hike over uneven terrain. Bring water, snacks, a hat and sunscreen and wear sturdy shoes. Dress for the weather. Binoculars will be useful in looking at bison as well as other wildlife.
Registration is required, and the hike is limited to 25 participants. Call 417-843-6711 to register.
Pets are not allowed on park trails.
The park is at 128 NW 150th Lane, Mindenmines. Hikers will meet at the park visitors center.
