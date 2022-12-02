COLUMBIA, Mo. — With fewer than nine minutes remaining in Friday’s Class 2 state championship, the Lamar football team found itself in a double-digit hole. In the final minute, the Tigers had a chance to win it. But Lamar’s last-ditch effort to claim a ninth state title came up short Friday night at Faurot Field, with the Tigers throwing incomplete on fourth-and-long and Blair Oaks holding on for a 32-27 victory.
“I’ll just be honest — it’s hard for me to talk about this right now just because I’m emotionless right now,” Lamar coach Jared Beshore said. “I’m sure it’s going to come on later. One thing I will say is that our guys absolutely battled to the end. I mean to the absolute end, even when things looked dim, even when things looked dark. I couldn’t be more proud of the group of kids, I really couldn’t. Especially from where we started in June to where we are now.”
Lamar led 14-12 at halftime and 21-20 going into the fourth quarter, but Blair Oaks quarterback Dylan Hair scored on a 2-yard keeper with 11:20 remaining to put the Falcons up 26-21.
After a Tigers punt — just the team’s second in the game — Blair Oaks got the ball back with 9:15 remaining, and promptly took an 11-point lead when Hair lofted a pass over the middle to Alec Wieberg for a 72-yard touchdown to make it 32-21.
“You never count guys out,” Beshore said of the moment.
On the Lamar sideline, he said the talk was all about getting a quick score and a stop and the Tigers would be good to go.
“And that’s exactly what we did,” he said. “We had the ball with an opportunity to win the ballgame, and you wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The quick score came when Willhite took a pitch from quarterback Joel Beshore and then passed to Ian Ngugi streaking down the field for a 50-yard score to pull within five.
Joel Beshore then passed to Austin Wilkerson for two, but the Tigers were flagged for offensive pass interference. A two-point try from 18 yards out resulted in an incompletion. Then came the stop — the Tigers forced Blair Oaks to go three-and-out for the first time in the second half, and Lamar got the ball back at its own 26 with 6:16 left in the game.
The team’s mindset for that final drive, Jared Beshore said, was, “Punch them in the mouth and let’s go finish this thing.”
“That’s what our guys wanted to do, was get in our heavy package and just go and we marched right down the field and gave ourselves a great shot to punch it in there,” he said. “We just didn’t make enough plays there at the end.”
The Tigers converted on third-and-3 and then on third-and-4 as they marched to the Falcons’ 14-yard line with barely two minutes remaining. But then Lamar was called for false start and backed up to the 19. Two rushes got the ball to the 16, then Joel Beshore was stopped for a loss on third down and Lamar faced a fourth-and-13 from the 17.
On the first try, Beshore was sacked — but Blair Oaks was called for a five-yard facemask penalty. On the second try, Beshore threw a screen to Wilkerson, who gained enough yardage for the first down — but Lamar was called for an ineligible receiver down field. That set up a fourth-and-21 from the 25 with 47 seconds on the scoreboard. Beshore threw a pass toward Ngugi but it fell incomplete, and Blair Oaks sent its offense onto the field to take a knee and end it.
“Wow, what a great program Lamar has,” Blair Oaks coach Ted LePage said. “I thought we really played a class program. I thought both programs fought hard and the incredible sportsmanship at the end was just tremendous. That’s why I love high school football.
“It’s outstanding when you get to watch two teams that battle it out with all their hearts and all the labors that went in,” he said. “This 15-week season, that’s long. That’s a season-and-a-half and for those kids to continue to fight and stay with it on both sides, really proud of both programs.”
Lamar finished with 21 first downs — seven more than Blair Oaks — and finished with 442 yards of offense, 80 more than the Falcons. Lamar also held possession for better than 31 of 48 minutes. But the Tigers were penalized 12 times for 174 yards, while Blair Oaks was called for three penalties for 20 yards.
“By far the most we’ve been penalized,” Jared Beshore said. “Stacked against us. We made a couple mistakes, kids overcame it though. Still had a chance to win the ballgame at the end.”
Joel Beshore rushed for 107 yards and two scores on 21 carries and Terrill Davis had 111 yards on 14 rushes.
Beshore completed 3 of 7 passes for 86 yards and a score, and Willhite had the 50-yard touchdown pass. Ngugi made two catches for 94 yards and two scores, and Willhite had two for 42. Hair was 9 of 26 passing for 250 yards and three scores for Blair Oaks. He also rushed for 95 yards and two touchdowns.
“It means everything,” said a somber Joel Beshore, who sat with his head coach older brother and three other seniors at the postgame news conference. “I love these guys and wouldn’t want to be here with any other guys. Just loved every minute of this.”
