An individual and team record for blocks fell Saturday as the Lady Lions cruised to their seventh straight win with a 85-71 victory over visiting Central Oklahoma on Saturday at the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
On her first of four blocks in the game, junior Madi Stokes became the first Lady Lion in history to record multiple 50-block seasons. The Cassville junior ended the 2020-21 campaign with an even 50 blocks. Stokes was one block shy last year and logged 48 in her freshman year.
"That's a pretty cool feelng," she said. "I wouldn't say that's something I try to get in games, it kind of just happens."
Teammate Lacy Stokes commented on Madi's success.
"She's in the right place at the right time," Lacy said.
Seven Lions were in the right place at the right time on Saturday and Madi Stokes wasn't the only guest at Southern's Block Party — or even the only Stokes. The Lady Lions also broke a single game team mark in blocks with 12 coming from seven different players including two each from Hailey Grant and Amaya Johns. Layne Skiles, Cameron Call, Kaitlin Hunnicutt and Lacy Stokes each added a block.
"It's always interesting when your little ones get blocks too, like Lacy and Cam," MSSU Head Coach Ronnie Ressel said. "You know Madi's going to get some blocks, so it's kind of neat to see the little ones get some blocks as well."
Lacy Stokes led the Southern offensive attack with 23 points, while adding 6 first-half assists. Madi Stokes and Kryslyn Jones each added 13 and Amaya Johns contributed 12, all in the first half off the bench.
Aspen Williston claimed game-high honors with 25 points, 15 of which came in the first half.
After the first quarter, Southern held just a 2-point advantage at 19-17, but outscored the Bronchos by eight in the second period to close out the half with a 44-34 lead.
"At times defensively we did a lot of good things," Ressel said. "We started out struggling a little defensively. We were giving little open shots to their big kid (Williston) and our rotations weren't great. After we figured it out, I thought our defense was really good second quarter through the fourth quarter."
Southern pulled away midway through the third quarter for a 20-point lead at 1:39 before closing out the quarter up 15 at 70-55.
Southern held the line in the fourth quarter and a deep three from Call at 2:28 extended the Lion lead back to 20 at 85-65.
Lacy Stokes contributed the team's success to an improved defense.
"Some teams say a score and a stop," Stokes said. "We say a stop and a score. Our defense is what motivates our offense and transitions into confidence on the offensive end."
Southern improved its record to 19-4 overall and 11-4 in the MIAA. UCO fell to 7-12 and 4-11.
Up next, the Lions hit the road for MIAA matchups with Lincoln on Thursday and Central Missouri on Saturday.
