For now I must bid farewell to the columns, due to an impending busy 2023 schedule.
Writing these past 26 columns on a subject close to my heart has been an extremely enjoyable experience.
The first column ran June 2. The story covered the establishment of Oak Hill, which became the formal introduction of golf to Joplin residents. Local citizens established a private golf club and constructed a nine-hole golf course. Membership to the club was limited. This created a void — a public golf course was proposed. In 1922, a nine-hole municipal golf course opened in Schifferdecker Park.
In 1924, Schifferdecker Golf Course expanded to 18 holes. It became the only 18-hole grass green golf course in the region. Both courses evolved and became the exhibition sites where Gene Sarazen, Walter Hagen, Johnny Farrell, Joe Kirkwood Sr., Ralph Guldahl, Opal Hill, Byron Nelson, Patty Berg, Ben Hogan, Ed Furgol, and Bob Toski entertained local residents with their unbelievable shot-making skills.
The timing was right to recognize local golf history as we celebrated the 100-year anniversary of Schifferdecker Golf Course. And, Oak Hill played a central role in developing the story of Ed Dudley, Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon, since they were all head pros at this historic club during the 1920s.
The story of these three pros and their connection to Joplin was a most memorable time. They became entwined in Joplin and PGA Tour history.
These three men were familiar names to our community because of their initial connection to Oak Hill. They knew both Joplin courses intimately. All three, at different intervals, either tied or broke the course records. Even by 1955, Ky Laffoon still held the Schifferdecker course record of 61. For many years both Laffoon and Smith would come back to Joplin to play Oak Hill/Twin Hills and Schifferdecker.
A central theme for the column emerged, focusing on these three touring professionals. The fun part was following their impressive careers during the 1920s and 1930s.
From 1928 to 1940, Horton Smith won 28 times and finished with 36 seconds. Dudley had 15 wins and ten seconds, and Laffoon had 9 wins with 12 seconds. During this twelve-year period they combined for 52 wins and 58 seconds.
In Joplin, Ed Dudley, Horton Smith and Ky Laffoon will be forever linked to the legend and folklore of the golfing community.
I will miss hand-delivering newspapers to the pro shops at Twin Hills and Schifferdecker every Thursday morning, I dropped off papers to the fine ladies and gentlemen who work the front desks at these historic venues. I felt they would enjoy knowing the history of their employment sites.
Over the last two years, to complete the columns, I visited e18 local and regional museums, archives and libraries. Along the way I met some wonderfully devoted volunteers and professionals who passionately support their institutions. These are the dedicated folks who watch over and preserve our communities’ most valued historical treasures.
I compiled information from the downtown Kansas City Public Library, Neosho Public Library, Joplin Public Library, Carthage Public Library, Pittsburg Public Library, Missouri Southern State University Spiva Library, Pittsburg State University Porter Library, Missouri State University Meyer Library, University of Missouri Ellis Library, Webb City Public Library, Baxter Springs Public Library, Baxter Springs Heritage Center and Museum, Columbus Public Library, Cherokee County Kansas Genealogical-Historical Society, Joplin History & Mineral Museum Archive, Dobson Museum, Miami Public Library and the downtown Tulsa City County Library.
However, my primary source came from The Joplin Globe sports pages as they covered the local golf scene extremely well.
A huge thank you to Andy Ostmeyer and the sportswriters for letting me share some space on the sports page. Earlier in the year Andy generously allowed me to provide two stories concerning the Masters.
With the holiday season upon us it seems appropriate to reflect, show appreciation and be thankful. Let’s thank the person who introduced us to golf. Be thankful that golf provides a perfect outdoor respite from work. Say thanks to the clubhouse staff and especially the workers who keep our favorite courses in shape.
Rejoice at how golf gives back to our community. Thousands of dollars are raised annually for worthy charities at our local courses.
Be thankful that golf is a lifetime game. Celebrate modern golf club technology. Remember there is always a new set of tees ahead, as the golf course gets shorter as birthdays pass.
And most importantly, cherish the friendships you have made on the golf course along the way. There is no price to the camaraderie shared on the golf course.
I will close with a quote from the “King of Golf,” Arnold Palmer: “What other people may find in poetry or art museums, I find in the flight of a good drive — the white ball sailing up into the blue sky, growing smaller and smaller, then suddenly reaching its apex, curving, falling and finally dropping to the turf to roll some more, just the way I planned it.”
To those who enjoyed the 30,000 words, Thank You and Happy Holidays. It is always a pleasure to share our community’s vast and fascinating history.
Brad Belk – belk-b@mssu.edu
