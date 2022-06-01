In Southwest Missouri, Joplin led the way in developing golf courses.
The oldest golf course dates back to 1899. It was located on the Button Hole mining property in Iron Gates, at the southwestern part of Joplin. Not much is known about the nine-hole sand green course except that it was short-lived, lasting less than one year.
It would be well over a decade before another golf course, Oak Hill Golf Club (now Twin Hills) was established. Twenty-five local businessmen organized this private club. The nine-hole sand green course opened for play in 1913. By 1921, the club had 160 members; the initiation fee was $50 and annual dues were $60.
The course consisted of two par 3, five par 4 and two par 5 holes. The longest hole on the course was No. 5 at 567 yards. The shortest was No. 7 at 100 yards. The course contained “87 sand bunkers and traps and four holes had creek hazards.”
Oak Hill was a private club that specified in its 1921 Yearbook that Oak Hill Golf Club was to never exceed 160 members. The membership limitations, steep initiation fee and annual dues prohibited many from joining.
In 1910, there were fewer than 50 public golf courses in the United States. This number increased dramatically one decade later. During the 1920s, municipalities large and small began constructing golf courses for the public to play. Joplin residents saw the need for a municipal golf course and began advocating for one.
The early supporters were linked to the Joplin Municipal Golf Association, established on April 25, 1922, for the purpose of constructing a nine-hole course in Schifferdecker Park. At their meeting, Minor W. (Slats) Latimer was chosen president of the association. Latimer was the right choice, for he had been advocating for a public course for many years.
Charles Schifferdecker
One of Joplin’s most accomplished businessman, Charles Schifferdecker, died in 1915. In his will, he donated 160 acres to the citizens of Joplin. Schifferdecker had previously served on the Joplin Park Board. This experience provided him insight into the importance of city parks and their value to a community. His gifted land had two stipulations: first, the property was to remain a city park and second, the Schifferdecker name would be retained indefinitely.
Having the land to build a municipal golf course was an essential ingredient. Getting the Park Board and the city behind the plan was the next step. Financing and laying out the course were the last two hurdles.
A major obstacle was funding. The Park Board did not have the financial resources, but the public did. Financial support came from Joplin citizens. Schifferdecker Golf Course was constructed from the grassroots level, and 144 Joplin citizens and businesses donated the necessary funds to pay for the golf course construction.
At the time it was customary for pros or skilled players to lay out golf courses. The Professional Golfers Association of America was established in 1916. During this era most golf courses were designed by local golf pros.
To steal an old quote, “Nature was the first golf architect.” Very little imagination was considered in developing a course. They were laid out using the inherent land contours. Existing aligned trees and natural boundaries like creeks and ponds were incorporated into the design. Many urban courses were bound by paved thoroughfares.
The general layout for courses followed prescribed rules. Golf course design featured nine holes with the first hole going away from the club house and the ninth hole returning to the clubhouse.
Historically, these early layouts were important since they laid the course foundation. Along the time continuum many of these early fairways and green locations remained in place and are still being used 100 years later. Schifferdecker Golf Course is a great example of this concept.
Schifferdecker’s original nine holes were laid out by 24-year-old Oak Hill club pro Dewey Longworth. The story goes that Longworth and Fletcher Taylor Snapp stepped off the distances and staked off the fairways and greens. All greens were made of grass, not sand. Ray Bond, Joplin City attorney, was chairman of the greens committee. On May 10, 1922, his committee made a monumental decision to install grass greens.
3,055 yards
The course measured 3,055 yards. Par was set at 37, with one par 3, two par 5 and six par 4 holes. The shortest in length was the second hole at 140 yards. The two par 5s measured 455 yards and 480 yards.
The tee boxes were quite different from today. Each tee box was formed in the shape of a square, hence the word "box," with formed sidewalls. The interior box had a sand and dirt floor. On or near each tee box was an additional source of sand and a bucket of water. Both ingredients were needed to make a tee. Each tee was hand crafted with a pinch of sand and water to form a conical mound. The ball was then placed on the top of the mound.
The Schifferdecker course was dedicated on June 29, 1922. Music was provided by the 203rd Regimental Band. Latimer was the keynote speaker. Joplin Mayor F. Taylor Snapp declared a holiday from 2 to 6 p.m. to permit employees of downtown business firms to attend the grand opening. The first foursome to play the course was Joplin city mayor Snapp, Latimer, Ted Longworth and Dewey Longworth. Ted was the first pro at Schifferdecker.
The foursome completed nine holes with Dewey Longworth shooting the low score of 46; his brother was next with a 47. Latimer shot a 51 and mayor Snapp finished with a 54. The Joplin Globe reported that the play was better than the scores indicated because the newly constructed greens (less than five weeks old) were still a little rough.
Drinks were provided as a barrel of lemonade was served. In addition, a long-driving contest was part of the opening day festivities. Henry T. Wilson won the contest with a drive of 257 yards. Wilson’s drive is considered tame in our era of 300-plus yard blasts. However, 257 yards was a monumental distance considering the club, balls and sand tees Wilson used.
Each of the nine holes were named after golf course supporters and Joplin businessmen. No. 1, Nathan Rosenberg (Rosenberg’s Shoe Store); No. 2, Minor Latimer (manager of Hercules Powder Co.); No. 3, Theodore “Teddy” Osterloh, Osterloh Book Store; No. 4, Frank Evans, treasurer, Thomas Fruit Company); No. 5, Gabriel F. Newburger, general manager, Newman’s; No. 6, Frank Giltner, vice president, Joplin National Bank; No. 7, John F. Wise, president, Miners Bank; No. 8, Arthur Maher, Maher A. C. Brokerage); and No. 9. F. Taylor Snapp, retired cashier, Citizens Bank. Six of the men were members of Oak Hill.
