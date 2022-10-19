World War II was a transformative period for golf. The United States Government’s War Production Board banned the manufacturing of golf clubs during the spring of 1942 in order to conserve steel. This provision even trickled down to the steel spikes on golf shoes.
Golf ball production ceased as well. Rubber was in short supply with the Japanese military forces occupying the Far Eastern rubber producing countries. In March 1942 the US Rubber Company had developed a process to re-cover and re-process golf balls without using war critical rubber. This experimentation with synthetic golf ball covers eventually led to an outer ball surface that dominates the game today.
Former Oak Hill pro Ed Dudley served as the President of the PGA from 1942 to 1948. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Dudley informed President Franklin Roosevelt that the PGA was prepared to do anything to help the war effort, including fundraising golf exhibitions. During WWII Dudley organized PGA pros to promote the sale of war bonds. Through their golf charities, over one million dollars were raised.
Dudley also persuaded golfers to return old golf balls for reconditioning. By 1943 golf club officials, players committees, and professionals launched a massive nationwide drive and collected 12 million used golf balls for reconditioning. Gene Sarazen followed suit. In December of 1944 he urged golfers to get their balls reprocessed or “next year you’ll be swinging at potatoes.”
Dudley has been recognized as the successful negotiator that kept the professional tour alive during the war years. In March of 1943, Dudley traveled to Washington DC to meet with the chairman of the War Manpower Commission, Paul V. McNutt. Dudley persuaded McNutt to approve of war time golf only “if it does not interfere with the war effort.”
The fact was - professional golf was never given the green light to continue like baseball received. Herbert Warren Wind, in his book American Golf Its Champions and Its Championships stated that most of the PGA Tour elite players had “entered the service and those who remained could not get the gas to go from tournament to tournament. At one Knoxville Open only 18 players turned up to compete for 20 prizes.”
The PGA Tour rebounded in 1943 after a handful of tournaments to a schedule of over twenty events by 1944. Joe Dey, executive secretary of the USGA, congratulated Dudley for convincing the United States Government to continue the game of golf.
Dey stated, “The USGA never had any doubt about this matter, but Dudley and the PGA are to be congratulated. The golfers wanted it, but it was Dudley who made it happen.”
The PGA Tour tournament schedule continued to expand in 1945. Most events provided pay outs to the winners between $5,000 and $10,000.
Byron Nelson stole the show winning 18 times in 1945. During the year Nelson convincingly demonstrated how to close a tournament with a remarkable 67.45 final round scoring average. His dominating performance earned him the 1945 Athlete of the Year.
Locally the major annual golf events The Tri-State championship at Schifferdecker and the inner-club tournament between golfers representing Oak Hill and Schifferdecker continued through the war. The 1943 Tri-State tourney featured 206 contestants some of them were servicemen from Camp Crowder.
Following WWII former regional pro and Navy veteran Herman Keiser won the 1946 Masters. Keiser nipped Ben Hogan by one stroke after Hogan missed a 30 inch putt on the final hole. Keiser received $2,500 as the winner of the first postwar Masters. Although Hogan’s loss was substantial for the year, he won 13 times and was the leading PGA Tour money winner with $42,500.
The American Society of Golf Course Architects was established in 1946. This professional association was founded by Donald Ross, Robert Trent Jones and twelve other leading golf architects.
In 1947 the former nine hole Oak Hill layout was expanded to include an additional nine holes. During this time the golf course was renamed as well to Twin Hills Golf and Country Club. The new nine, located south of the railroad tracks, was laid out in the summer of 1947. Work began in July under the direction of Kansas City golf architect Ansel N. Mitchell, and continued under the supervision of Smiley Bell also of Kansas City.
Earl Le “Smiley” Bell began his career in golf course management by running horse-drawn mowers at Mission Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Kansas. Bell opened one of the first commercial driving ranges in the Midwest, “Smiley’s Sportland.” He established a golf course construction and management firm in Kansas City.
In 1948 Joplin architect C. Bates Manning completed his newly designed colonial styled, red brick, one-story Twin Hills’ clubhouse. The $83,729.74 structure rested on the former clubhouse site.
Arthur “Art” Wadkins became the head pro at Twin Hills in 1947. He was born February 27, 1916 in Joplin. Wadkins came up from the caddy ranks at Schifferdecker. After graduating from Joplin High School in 1934, he worked at Eagle-Picher and also assisted his brother, Lloyd, at a golf club in Midland, Texas.
Wadkins enlisted in the Army in WWII and was twice decorated for his heroism. He received the Silver Star for gallantry in action on April 7, 1945 when he single-handedly captured three Germans and two others while clearing a road block. He also received a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart.
He married Cleo Martin in 1945, and was hired the following year at Twin Hills to give golf lessons. The next year Wadkins became club pro.
Wadkins had eight hole-in-ones. He was known for his sand trap and short game, and hit more aces on No. 18 than anyone else.
One of his career highlights came in 1965 as he toured US Air Force bases in Europe, conducting a series of golf clinics and exhibitions.
He remained as the golf club pro at Twin Hills for 23 years. Wadkins was a personal friend of Horton Smith, Ed Dudley, Byron Nelson and Ben Hogan.
The 1947 US Open offered two firsts - a winner’s prize offering five figures, and the first time a golf event was televised. The US Open was played at the St. Louis Country Club. The “one” television camera was placed in the back of a truck located behind the 18th green.
The local KSD-TV station broadcasted the event to approximately 600 television sets in St. Louis - many located at drinking establishments. Some inebriated bar patrons were wondering why grown men swinging sticks were hitting little white balls on television. They would experience heart failure if they knew there would be a time when an entire cable channel would be devoted to golf.
