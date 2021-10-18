A celebration broke out at Fred G. Hughes Stadium last Saturday as the Missouri Southern football team claimed a thrilling 30-28 win over Central Missouri.
A 27-yard field goal by Nick Williams split the uprights in the final seconds to lift the Lions to the walk-off victory. Then pandemonium ensued.
Southern players stormed the field to swarm Williams in jubilant fashion near the south end zone.
First-year MSSU head coach Atiba Bradley received a Gatorade or water shower — it was hard to tell which beverage it was from the press box — after defensive backs Dylan Bolden and Kavan Reed successfully snuck up from behind him with a 10-gallon jug.
And for the first time in at least seven years, the public address announcer at Fred G. Hughes had to tell the home crowd to refrain from storming the field. Some complied and, understandably, some couldn’t help themselves.
A warranted celebration? You bet.
The triumph all but proved what many have been thinking about this MSSU team for the last several weeks: The Lions, in their first full season under Bradley, are ahead of schedule.
For an MSSU program that wasn’t expected to win more than one or two games ahead of the season— the Lions were picked to finish 10th in the MIAA coaches and media preseason polls — Saturday’s triumph over the UCM was a monumental one.
For one, it marked the Lions’ first home triumph in three years, snapping a 10-game losing streak that began with a 31-0 setback to Central Oklahoma in late October of 2018.
It also improved Southern’s season record to 3-4, clinching the program’s winningest season since 2014 when it finished 4-7. Three more wins for the Lions in their final four games against Emporia State, Missouri Western, Northwest Missouri and Washburn would clinch their first winning season since 2013.
Lastly, the MSSU win was its first over the Mules since 2013.
Heading into the campaign, Southern hadn’t defeated an MIAA team outside of Northeastern State or Lincoln for five straight years. The Lions have already done so twice this year with victories over Central Oklahoma and UCM.
“Don’t start the stats on me,” Bradley joked when asked about the significance of Saturday’s win. “Ever since I got the job, it’s been tremendous support from the community, tremendous support from campus. Just great support. So you want to give them something.
“You want to give (the home crowd) something to be proud of. You want to give them something they can stay for four quarters, they can cheer for four quarters. We did that tonight. I’m just super proud of them too, you know, for just sticking with me. So big ups to the community.”
Perhaps the biggest takeaway for MSSU was its ability to grind out a tightly-contested home game for the first time this year.
Prior to Saturday, the Lions were 0-2 on their home turf in game’s decided by one score, having suffered a 21-17 loss to Northeastern State in Week 2 and then a 20-16 loss to rival Pittsburg State in Week 5. Both of those games saw MSSU surrender fourth-quarter leads.
The opposite happened on Saturday.
Trailing by eight points with 12:38 remaining, Southern managed to score 10 unanswered points. A 48-yard touchdown pass form Dawson Herl to Taylor Thomas made it a one-point game midway through the fourth quarter.
Then when the Lions needed points the most, they drove 66 yards in 13 plays to set up Williams for his first game-winning field goal of his football career.
“We’re a young football team, and so when you keep having these situations, a lot of them are for the first time,” Bradley said.
“That’s the first game-winning field goal (on Saturday). Then against (Pittsburg State), that was our first time leading in the fourth quarter against a winning football team. So we keep getting these new opportunities, and the biggest thing is we’re starting to learn from them. We’re correcting out mistakes, and that’s the biggest thing that’s encouraging.”
