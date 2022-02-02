Head football coach Atiba Bradley knew the exact type of individuals he wanted for his first signing class when he arrived at Missouri Southern nearly a year ago.
“I’m looking for trailblazers,” Bradley said. “I’m looking for guys who want to start something.”
And he’s confident he found just that.
MSSU announced the addition of 40 players to its 2022 signing class on Wednesday, which marked Bradley’s first signing class as the Lions’ head coach.
A former Southern player himself, Bradley was named the 14th head coach in MSSU history on Feb. 5, 2021, before leading the Lions to a 3-8 record last fall in his first full season at the helm.
“The signing class we have addresses a lot of needs that we have,” Bradley said. “It provided some speed, it provided some depth. and quite frankly, it provided (intelligence) from a football standpoint in certain areas. We’re extremely excited about these young men and what they can bring not only to our football team but our school and the Missouri Southern community.
“We always reference the North Endzone Facility as the house. In a lot of programs, the house is already built. Other programs might be looking for people to live in the house, but I’m looking for people who want to build a house. I’m looking for the guys who want to be the start of something special. I feel like we have a lot of those pieces in the building, but we also signed a lot of those pieces with this signing class.”
The class includes 13 players from Missouri and 30 total players from the surrounding area that Bradley refers to as the “Lion pride area,” which includes Missouri’s border states.
“We’re starting to establish our (recruiting) footprint,” Bradley said. “Really, our target area was (anywhere) less than a 5 1/2-hour driving time.”
Among the local and area signees was Joplin offensive lineman Jett Steele, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound all-conference and all-area performer who was a part of the Eagles team that finished runner-up in the Class 6 state playoffs in 2019.
Fellow signees Trace Willhite (6-1, 215) and Mason Gastel (6-3, 180) both prepped at Lamar, which won a Class 2 state championship in 2020 and finished runner-up in 2021. Willhite, a tight end, and Gastel, a defensive back, both claimed multiple all-state, all-area, all-district and all-conference honors in their high school careers.
“Two or three years from now when we’re doing press conferences, they’re going to be the guys standing at the podium,” Bradley said. “These are the guys that are going to propel us to where we want to be, and that’s in the upper echelon of the league.”
DEPTH GALORE
It isn’t hard to tell what positions were sought after most by MSSU coaches on the recruiting trail.
Of the 40 signees, 21 are listed as offensive or defensive linemen. The class also includes a whopping seven defensive backs.
“Anytime you take over a program, you inherit a roster that was built for a certain type of scheme offensively and defensively,” Bradley said. “So as we move forward, we want to be more physical. We want more guys who can put their hand on the ground and be a little more physical in the run game and also give us a big body and a big target in the passing game.
“In terms of DB, the league appears to be a heavy dose of 11-personnel and open sets. We need guys that can go out and do some things in man coverage and pressure. So we need DBs.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY
A couple of names included in MSSU’s 2022 class might sound familiar.
Future Lion Dayne Herl, a 6-4, 195-pound quarterback out of Independence, Mo., is the younger brother of current MSSU starting QB Dawson Herl, who threw for 2,260 yards and 16 touchdowns as a redshirt sophomore this past season.
Dayne at William Chrisman and was a two-sport athlete, earning all-state honors in basketball and all-conference and all-district honors in football.
“Dayne is a long pocket passer that does a really nice job with his feet,” Bradley said. “He is a guy that is similar to Dawson in that he’s athletic, he can run around, he’s long, he’s lean. He’s 6-4 kid, 6-5 kid. So seeing over the line of scrimmage is not an issue as we recruit and play bigger linemen.
“He’s a guy who can stand on his own. He was not a favor to the family. This was not a favor to Dawson. I mean, this is a young man that’s going to come in and compete and develop, and we’re excited to see what happens with him.”
Another sibling duo includes 2022 signee Robert Richardson Jr. and redshirt junior wide receiver Ezekiel Lang. Richardson, who prepped at Cedar Creek High School in Glenn Heights, Texas, is a two-time All-American sprinter in track and a all-district honoree in football as a running back.
“It’s interesting when you recruit siblings, when you recruit family members and when you recruit guys with strong connections with the staff or team,” Bradley said. “One of the most important things for us is to give them their own individual experience.”
