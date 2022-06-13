Seneca junior Brady Roark wrestled 48 matches in the winter. Not once did he exit the mat without getting his hand raised.
It doesn’t get more dominant than that.
After capping a second consecutive undefeated season and claiming a second straight state title at the MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships, Roark has been named the Globe’s boy wrestler of the year for the 2021-22 school year.
Roark, competing at the 120-pound weight class, capped his 48-0 campaign in mid-February by defeating Helias Catholic’s Carter Prenger by a 20-4 technical fall in the state finals at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri. He went 4-0 in the tournament with two falls and two technical falls.
“Brady has put a lot of time, a lot of effort into what he does,” Seneca coach Jeff Sill said. “He wants to be a champion on and off the mat. … His work ethic is second to none. He does everything he can to be the best he can possibly be, and it’s pretty incredible to see as a coach.”
The Seneca standout rides a 76-match win streak in his prep career and hasn’t lost a bout since Dec. 29, 2020.
“The thing about Brady is he didn’t wrestle an easy schedule to go undefeated,” Sill said. “One thing I tell the kids is that we’re not doing this to try to go undefeated. I want to put them through tough matches. If they go undefeated by the end of the year, then that’s something they can look back on at the end of their career and say, ‘Wow, we did well.’ But I want to challenge them throughout the year so we’re prepared for when it matters most — district and state — and no match feels too big.”
Sill added that one of Roark’s biggest tests came during the Newton (Kansas) Tournament of Champions in January. Although, it proved to be a test the Seneca grappler would pass with flying colors as he went 4-0 in the event with three falls and one technical fall.
Roark picked up a third-period fall over Newton’s A.B. Stokes to clinch the tournament title.
“When we wrestled the finals at the Newton tournament, they made his finals match the last match of the night to kind of highlight it,” Sill said. “He was wrestling a young man from Newton — a pretty good kid. I saw some things switch in Brady and how he dominated that match. It showed that this was a stage he was supposed to be wrestling on. … You could just tell he was at a different level.”
A Big 8 Conference Tournament title was added to Roark’s season resume in late January when he went 3-0 with three first-period falls. He went on to claim a Class 2 District 3 title on Feb. 12 after going 2-0 with a pair of major decisions.
Roark heads into his senior year looking to become Seneca’s first three-time state champion since his older brother, Will Roark, accomplished the feat with individual titles in 2013, 2014 and 2015.
Following high school graduation, Roark plans to wrestle at the collegiate level. He’s already received recruiting attention from multiple programs at the NCAA Division I and Division II levels
“All of the extra practices and tournaments he’s gone to, it’s paying off,” Sill said. “He has several colleges, Division I and some Division II, looking at him. That’s going to be his decision and what’s a good fit for him.”
