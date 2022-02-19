COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Big 8 Conference added a pair of wrestling champions during the MSHSAA Class 2 Wrestling Championships on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.
Seneca’s Brady Roark got back on the top of the podium for the second year in a row by winning the 120-pound title.
Roark beat Helias Catholic’s Carter Prenger for the second week in a row, topping him in a decisive 20-4 technical fall in the finals. Last week, the Seneca junior won by a 17-6 major decision.
“I felt great out there. I don’t even know what to say. It felt awesome to reach the summit again,” said Roark, who finished the season with a 48-0 record and hasn’t lost since Dec. 29, 2020. “I’m glad I was able to do that with all the hard work I put in. Coming into the match, I wanted to put in a lot of points. and coming into the tournament, I wanted to put in a lot of points. That is what I train for and I was able to do it.”
The Indians added a pair of third-place finishers to go along with Roark’s title. Seneca finished fifth overall with 77.5 points, missing a trophy as fourth-place Cameron had 95 points.
Pleasant Hill had 178.5 points to repeat as the team champions.
Andrew Manley and Gabriel Commons added medals early on Saturday. Manley (50-5) went head-to-head with two medalists from last year to place third at 138.
Manley beat Pleasant Hill’s Lane Snyder – third at 120 last year – by a 5-4 decision with an escape in the third being the difference. Manley then beat Cameron’s Brecken Gates, fifth at 138 last year, by an 8-3 decision in the third-place match.
Commons (170) had a pair of close matches, winning 6-4 against Pleasant Hill’s Brayden Bush by a 6-4 decision in the consolation semifinals. Then he won 2-0 on a third-period reversal against Helias Catholic’s Drake Perkins to take third.
Monett’s Simon Hartline picked up a win at 106, ending his run at state with a pin at 1:40 against Zach Green of School of the Osage in the championship.
Last year, Hartline lost in the 106 pound finals to Roark.
“It was fun (to win),” Hartline said of taking his first championship with a pin. “I put him in the same move I was in last year when I got beat.”
Teammate Harrison Merriman’s quest to repeat as a champion ended with a 3-1 overtime loss to Boonville’s Peyton Hahn, who finished 43-1.
Merriman (41-2) led 1-0 after the second but gave up an escape in the third that led to overtime. A takedown early in overtime gave Hahn, a third-place finisher at 220 last year, his first state title.
Fellow Big 8 Conference schools Aurora and Cassville each got on the medal stand on the boys side as well.
Ian Jackson earned the first state wrestling medal for the Houn’ Dawgs by taking sixth in Class 2 220-pounds. He lost both of his matches by pins, 2:12 and 2:11, respectively, and was 19-6 on the season.
Cassville’s Akhilleus Arguelles and Jake Anthonysz each took fifth in Class 2.
Arguelles (27-21) ended with an 18-3 technical fall over Logan-Rogersville’s Jacob Foster in 132 fifth-place match. Anthonysz (160) drew former state runner-up St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox in the consolation semifinals and lost 5-1, but responded with an overtime win, 3-2, over Sullivan’s Ty Shetley.
Diamond had a pair of medalists in Class 1.
Landon Clement reached the championship match at 195 pounds but lost by pin to now two-time champion Wade Stanton of Mid-Buchanan in 2:18.
Clement was 40-6 this season.
Junior Breydon Pelt placed sixth at 106 pounds. He lost to Penney’s Alex Martin in the consolation semifinals and then by a pin against Centralia’s Bryson Dubes in the fifth-place match. Dubes was the 113-pound champion last year.
Pelt finished with a 33-13 mark this winter.
GIRLS
Cassville had two medalists for the first time in the program’s young history with Annie Moore and Faith James getting on the podium.
Moore lost in the 115 finals to Park Hill’s Angelina Vargas, 10-2. Vargas, ranked No. 1 in the weight class by MissouriWrestling.com, steadily built a lead with two in the first and four more in the second. A reversal early in the third period made it 8-0 before Moore (51-3) got a reversal.
“Its an accomplishment to get back to the state finals,” Cassville coach Nathan Fortner said. “Last year, she won and she got back. She’s just a junior and hopefully she gets back there next year. She will put in the work and she is motivated. She wrestled tough … she is a tough girl. Annie wants to wrestle that kind of competition.”
After coming a win shy of a medal last year, James went 1-1 on Saturday to finish in sixth place. The sophomore lost to semifinalist Amitria McNack (48-2) by a pin and then lost by a 10-2 major decision to Janiah Jones of Parkway South.
James was 50-9 this season.
“Next year they are almost all coming back. We lose one senior, so I’m really excited about our girls team,” Fortner said.
Seneca’s Isabella Renfro took second at 174, falling to Kickapoo’s Wendy Riley-Washington in a district rematch. Renfro went 3-1 at state and finished with a 36-2 record.
Riley-Washington was 30-1 this year and the lone loss was against Renfro in the Class 1 District 3 finals in Ray-Pec on Feb. 7.
