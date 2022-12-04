Games to watch this week:
• College Heights boys (3-1) vs Miller, 7:30 p.m. Monday
The Cougars are ranked 9th in Class 2 and coming off a 2-1 showing in the Pierce City Invitational, where they beat Pierce City (63-30) and Billings (44-32) before losing to Marshfield (57-65). Miller suffered a loss to Greenwood in the Marionville tournament.
• College Heights girls (2-2) vs Purdy (0-5), 7:30 p.m. Monday
The Cougars are ranked 5th in Class 2 and just went 2-1 in the Gem City Classic at Diamond. They beat McAuley 52-10 and East Newton 47-36, but lost 37-26 to Miller.
• Wrestling triangular at Neosho, 5 p.m. Tuesday
Joplin and Nixa travel to take on the powerhouse Wildcats in boys and girls wrestling. The Joplin boys beat Webb City 54-24 and lost to Carl Junction 57-18.
• Webb City boys (0-0) vs Lamar (0-0), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
It’s the season opener for both teams.
• Webb City girls (2-1) at McDonald County (2-2), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
The Cardinals bounced back from a 12-point loss to Bentonville with wins against El Dorado Springs (39-35) and Olathe East (42-35) in the Carthage tournament. McDonald County has wins against Hillcrest and Seneca and losses to Nevada and Neosho.
• Carthage girls (3-1) at Lamar (1-3), 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
After an 11-16 record last season, the Tigers are off to a good start this winter. In wins against Hillcrest, Olathe East and Sunrise Christian, Carthage outscored its opponents by an average of 24 points. Lamar beat Stockton but has lost to Neosho, Marshfield and Marion C. Early.
• Joplin girls (1-3) vs Leavenworth (0-1), 2 p.m. Thursday at Lady Eagle Classic
It’s a rare weekday afternoon game. Joplin got its first win on Friday, 42-37 against Pittsburg.
• Joplin boys (1-1) vs RUSH (2-1), 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Carthage Invitational
The Eagles suffered a two-point loss to McDonald County in their season opener, but bounced back to beat Pittsburg 81-73 last Friday. And who is RUSH? It’s a homeschool team based in Nixa and coached by Greg Ray, the brother of former Carthage boys coach Steve Ray. This is the team’s first year playing public schools, and RUSH went 2-1 and placed third in the Marionville Invitational with wins against Stockton (74-33) and Seymour (62-46).
• Carthage boys (1-0) vs Fort Smith Southside (2-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at Carthage Invitational
Carthage beat Monett 58-44 in the season opener. The Mavericks are coming off a 12-point win against Van Buren on Nov. 29. They were 8-18 a year ago.
• Webb City boys (0-0) vs Leavenworth (0-1), 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Carthage Invitational
The Cardinals host Lamar on Tuesday in their season opener. This is a rematch from last year’s tournament. Webb City won that game 59-51 and went on to finish 18-9 overall.
• Joplin wrestling vs Cassville, 6 p.m. Thursday
The Eagles split their first two duals and wrestle in a triangular at Neosho on Tuesday. Cassville opens the season Tuesday against Carthage and Berryville, Arkansas.
• Webb City girls (2-1) vs Miller (3-0), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
This should be a good early season test for the Cardinals. Miller swept its three games in the Gem City Classic, and was 23-4 last season.
• Carl Junction boys vs Pittsburg, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Pittsburg crosses state lines for the second time in seven days. The Purple Dragons lost at Joplin last Friday.
• Thomas Jefferson boys (4-1) vs Miami, 6 p.m. Friday
The Cavaliers are ranked 7th in Class 1 and went 2-1 in the Gem City Classic, falling to El Dorado Springs 58-53 in the championship.
• Thomas Jefferson girls (2-1) vs Miami, 5 p.m. Friday
Thomas Jefferson won big against Exeter (26 points) and Bronaugh (32 points) but lost by 20 at Liberal.
• Carthage Invitational championship game, 4:30 p.m. Saturday
The rest of Saturday’s schedule: 7th place game at noon, 5th place game at 1:30 p.m., and 3rd place game at 3 p.m. It’s the 76th edition of the tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.