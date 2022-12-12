It came as a shock when longtime Webb City football coach John Roderique announced last week he plans to retire at the end of the school year after 26 seasons with the Cardinals.
Not because the decision was entirely unexpected, but because it’s so hard to envision the Cardinals program without Roderique at the helm. It certainly shakes up the football landscape in Southwest Missouri, even as everyone waits to find out who will lead Webb City going forward.
The numbers are worth repeating: 315 wins and just 34 losses. Thirteen state championships (in 15 appearances). In those 26 seasons, the Cardinals made the state semifinals or further an astounding 20 times. He’s already been inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
Of course, the numbers don’t tell the whole story. Roderique would be the first to credit all the assistant coaches throughout the years and the hundreds of players who’ve made it happen on the field.
And I’ve seen a common sentiment shared often in the last week: As good a coach as he’s been, he’s an even better person. All those wins are impressive, but they don’t speak to the positive impacts on players and people.
His Webb City coaching career ended with a 30-21 loss to Republic in district play last month. It snapped the Cardinals’ streak of 22-straight district titles, and was Republic’s first win ever (in 25 tries) against Webb City.
‘What do you say?’
I’ve been thinking lately about Roderique’s comments to reporters after that game, standing in the south end zone at Cardinal Stadium with his family nearby. He was humble and spoke about the big picture.
“Just told them we loved them and we’re proud of them,” he said. “What do you say? We didn’t get it done today. That really starts with me as a head football coach not having them ready.”
“I told them before the game — this is a game,” he said. “We make a lot of comparisons to what life is but you’re going to have days like this.”
And: “We all feel bad. If it didn’t hurt when you lose, it dang sure wouldn’t feel great when you win.”
Best teams? A question I’ve heard this week is the inevitable, “What’s the best team they’ve had?”
It’s an impossible question to answer — and not just because there are well over a dozen to choose from. But I’ve got some thoughts and just for fun decided to spend way too much time doing some math.
Looking back over those 26 seasons — and I should note that Webb City had some dominant, championship-winning teams even before Roderique’s tenure — the first thing that struck me was just how remarkably consistent the program has been.
The Cardinals averaged at least 30 points per game in 24 of those 26 seasons (and 40+ in 10 seasons). and they allowed, on average, fewer than 20 points per game in 24 of those seasons (and 10 points or less in 11 seasons).
That’s a well-above-average to great offense and well-above-average to great defense virtually every single year for two-and-a-half decades.
The two highest-scoring seasons were 2012 (45 points per game) and 2013 (45.1). The Cardinals were 29-1 with two titles in the span. The 2012 squad featured John Roderique, the coach’s son, at quarterback; Phoenix Johnson at running back; Kohl Slaughter at tight end; Seth Watkins on the offensive line; and Alex Easley at kicker. All were first team All-State picks.
Running back Trey Parra and offensive linemen Jordan Green, James Fowler and Tony Carranco were offensive All-State selections in 2013.
Webb City’s fewest points allowed was in 2005, when they gave up just 6.8 per game. The defense posted six shutouts in 11 games and didn’t allow a point until week five, then followed that up with two more shutouts. They allowed just 20 points in their first eight games. It was a 10-1 season that ended in the quarterfinals.
That team featured All-State selections Cody Gordon at linebacker and Marty Rodgers in the secondary.
Webb City also had six shutouts in the undefeated 2000 season while allowing 7.8 points per game and six more in the 14-1 2019 season — including a 35-0 win in the semifinals and a 48-0 win in the championship.
Linebacker B.J. Scofield was a first team All-State pick in 2000, and defensive lineman Trent Thompson, linebackers Sergio Perez and Ruben Lenker, and defensive backs Treghan Parker and Gavin Surber were All-State selections in 2019.
In those 26 seasons, Webb City held opponents scoreless 68 times.
In terms of margin of victory, the top two teams were the 2012 squad, which won by an average of 35.6 points, and the 2014 team, which won by an average of 35.4. Both went 15-0.
It’s also worth noting that the Cardinals don’t hesitate to get backups on the field when a game is out of reach in the second half.
