A valiant effort by the Lamar football team, which trailed by 11 points in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Class 2 state championship game in Columbia, ended with the Tigers throwing an incomplete pass deep in Blair Oaks territory.
They had a chance to win it.
The 32-27 loss marked the second-straight season Lamar came up just short in the championship game. Last year, it was Lutheran St. Charles that won 33-27. So the Tigers will have to wait at least a little bit longer on their quest for a ninth state title.
But take a look at the stats from Friday’s game and you’d think Lamar probably did win. The Tigers gained 21 first downs to Blair Oaks’ 14.
They rushed for 306 yards (5.7 per carry) and out-gained the Falcons in total offense, 442-361.
They were better on third downs, converting six of 11 attempts (55%) compared with Blair Oaks’ five of 13 (38%).
And the Tigers dominated time of possession 31:07 to 16:53 while holding onto the ball for more than nine of 12 minutes in the fourth quarter.
Lamar even led after the first quarter, at halftime and after the third quarter.
So what happened?
Penalties were huge in this game, and the Falcons were overwhelmingly better in that regard. Just look at the numbers: Lamar was penalized 12 times for 174 yards, while Blair Oaks was flagged three times for 20.
“By far the most we’ve been penalized,” head coach Jared Beshore said in the postgame press conference, adding that the “kids overcame it” and still had a chance to win at the end.
But, as often seems the case, the penalties seemed to come at the worst times for the Tigers. Lamar led 7-0 when it got the ball for the second time. On a first-and-10 from the Blair Oaks’ 43, the Tigers were called for holding and backed up to their own 46. Three plays later they fumbled on third and 18. The Tigers still led 7-0 in the second quarter when they faced a third-and-6 from the 47. Another holding call backed them up to the 37 — they gained 7 yards and punted.
In the final minute of the first half with Lamar leading 14-6, Blair Oaks threw incomplete on fourth and 7 from midfield. Lamar was called for pass interference, setting up a first down at the Lamar 36. The Falcons went on to score with 17 seconds left to make it 14-12.
Lamar was ahead 21-20 in the third quarter when, again, Blair Oaks threw incomplete on fourth down, this time at the Lamar 43. Another pass interference penalty gave the Falcons new life — with the ball at the 28 — and they went on to score to lead 26-21 with 11:20 left in the quarter.
On the Tigers’ first possession of the fourth, they faced third and 6 at the 45. A false start penalty made it third and 11, and they threw an incomplete and then punted. Blair Oaks scored two plays later on a 72-yard pass to lead 32-21 with 8:39 left in the game.
Lamar obviously wasn’t out of the game at that point. They scored less than two minutes later to cut the lead to five, then went for two. Joel Beshore passed to Austin Wilkerson for the two-point try, but Lamar was flagged for offensive pass interference and had to try again from the 18. This resulted in an incompletion. And then, of course, came the penalties at the end of the game.
On first and 10 from the Blair Oaks 14, the Tigers had another false start. Later, on fourth and 13 from the 17, Beshore was sacked and it looked like the Falcons had clinched it. This time, however, Blair Oaks was penalized — a 5-yard facemask call. With one more shot at it, Wilkerson caught a screen pass and got just enough yardage for a first down. It didn’t stand — Lamar was called for an ineligible receiver downfield and had to try again on fourth and 21 from the 25. They threw incomplete.
Blair Oaks
Friday’s win was the fourth career state championship for Blair Oaks’ Ted LePage as a head coach. He first coached the Falcons from 2001-2005 and won the Class 2 title in 2004. After that stint, he coached Jefferson City High School for 12 years and then returned to Blair Oaks in 2018, winning the Class 2 championship that fall, the Class 3 title in 2020 and now the Class 2 title. He’s 63-5 since returning.
Before he got into coaching, he played defensive back for the University of Missouri for three seasons and had four interceptions in 1989. He’s a familiar name in mid-Missouri, but it’s likely that at least a few Joplin graduates are familiar with him too.
You see, LePage was involved in the final football game ever played by Parkwood High School — the 1984 Class 4A state championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. LePage was a standout for Jefferson City Helias, which beat the Bears 23-13.
He was quick to mention that fact when I spoke to him last week ahead of Friday’s championship game, and he still remembered several key Parkwood players he had faced, including quarterback Sean Sadler. There’s a 12-minute YouTube video from that game showing Parkwood’s last touchdown: a 14-yard pass from Sadler to Marty Coss (remember that for trivia night). Jason Sohosky and Jeff Flowers also make catches on the video. You can find it if you search for “Parkwood’s last touchdown.”
That game isn’t LePage’s only connection to the Joplin area. He considers Webb City coach John Roderique a good friend after the two met during a football camp in 1991. He’s also friends with Kurt Thompson, who preceded Roderique.
There’s more: LePage’s son, Thomas, played quarterback for Pittsburg State. He helped the Gorillas to a 10-3 record in 2017 while throwing for 971 yards and 10 touchdowns. Pitt State had another good quarterback on that team: Roderique’s son, John, who threw for 919 yards and three scores. A year earlier, Roderique threw for 2,496 and 19 touchdowns, and LePage added 846 yards and five scores.
Finally, LePage’s daughter, Tayler, played soccer as a forward at Missouri Southern State University. She started 46 of the team’s 50 games from 2016-2018.
This Friday, LePage will be inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
