One of the great things about living in the Joplin area is that you can launch a cast in all four directions and hit good fishing water.
In fact, some of the best reservoirs, strip pits, trout streams and rivers in the region are no more than a tank of gas away. So, as summer approaches, it’s time to plan a road trip.
1. Grand Lake for white bass
This 41,779-acre reservoir is definitely Grand when it comes to summer white-bass fishing. After the whites recover from the spawn, they hit the main lake looking for something to eat. And the fishing can be hot. It’s happening now. Guides report good catches of whites on the flats. Jigging spoons have been the ticket, though the fish will explode on topwater lures later in the summer.
2. Table Rock Lake for smallmouth bass
May and early June are prime time for big smallmouth bass at Table Rock. The stretch from the Missouri Highway 86 bridge to Campbell Point has an impressive population of smallies and plenty of rocky and gravel habitat. Crawdad imitations, grubs and Ned Rigs are the baits to throw.
3. Bull Shoals Lake for walleyes
Early summer is walleye time at Bull Shoals. The large reservoir that straddles the Missouri-Arkansas line has built an impressive population of the marble-eyed gamefish. And late spring and early summer is the time to catch them. Fishermen find success trolling with bottom bouncers and night crawlers or minnows, casting crankbaits off points and fishing vertically with jig and night crawler combinations.
4. Mined Land Wildlife Area for largemouth bass
The strip pits are one of the most overlooked bass-fishing spots in the region. The wildlife area in Southeast Kansas has dozens of pits filled with bass. Yet, because of the lack of accessibility of some of the pits, fishermen drive right past as they head for better-known reservoirs. Big mistake. Some of the pits have concrete boat ramps and can provide excellent fishing, especially in late spring and early summer.
5. Lake Taneycomo for trout
Looking for a place to cool off in the summer and still catch big fish? Head to Lake Taneycomo. The reservoir that runs through Branson is nationally known for its large brown and rainbow trout. The Missouri state-record brown (40 pounds, 6 ounces) was caught in 2019 at Taneycomo, and many trophy rainbow trout have been caught this spring.
6. Beaver Lake for stripers
This scenic reservoir in Northwest Arkansas is home to a thriving population of stripers. Its deep, clear water can be tough to fish at times, but guides catch fish by trolling shad and covering lots of water. Fish also will hit topwater lures early and late, and can also be caught on jigging spoons.
7. Stockton Lake for walleyes
This 24,900-acre reservoir offers fishermen good summer walleye fishing. Fishermen often troll the flats with crankbaits to catch the roaming gamefish.
8. Truman Lake for crappies
This 55,600-acre reservoir is known for its summer crappie fishing. Even in the heat of June and July, fishermen will use minnows and catch limits of crappies in the flooded timber on the main lake.
9. Kings River for smallmouth bass
This river that flows through Northwest Arkansas has a history of producing outstanding float fishing for smallmouth bass. It’s still adding to that legacy. In early to mid June, the fishing for the bronzebacks can be outstanding.
10. Lake of the Ozarks
Summer can be a busy time at the big lake. The water can be churning with the wakes of boats during the day. But fishermen who get out early or late in the day can still find outstanding bass fish. Try plastic worms and cast to brush or rocky main-lake points.
