Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the following rivers in Missouri... Spring River at Carthage affecting Jasper County. .Heavy rainfall received overnight and additional rainfall expected today will cause river levels to rise well above flood stage. For the Spring River Basin...including Baxter Springs, Waco, Carthage...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday afternoon at 215 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Spring River at Carthage. * WHEN...Until late Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, moderate flooding occurs at the gage site. The levee system closes due to flood waters affecting the north central industrial section of Carthage. Flood waters affect low lying areas and country roads north and west of Carthage along the river. Kellogg Lake Park floods and is closed. At 15.0 feet, flood waters rise to approximately one foot in depth along Civil War Road south and west of the river.Flood waters inundate homes on Garrison Road or Highway 571 north of the river, and along Java, Primm and Main Streets. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 15.3 feet on 08/21/2007. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood && &&