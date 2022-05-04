The spectacle of hundreds of thousands of snow geese lifting off a calm marsh in synchrony always stirs my soul.
It’s one of nature’s greatest shows, and I’ve attended since the 1980s. I look forward to the March days when waves of snow geese stop at the Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge in northwest Missouri and rest before resuming their migration north.
Maybe that’s why I felt as though something was missing this spring. The birds showed up as scheduled; there were 839,550 snow geese using Loess Bluffs as of March 1. But there were no spectators for the show.
Because of a rare outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, often referred to as bird flu, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service closed the 10-mile auto loop on the refuge.
When dead birds were found on the refuge and the cause of death was confirmed as the bird flu, officials acted out of caution to restrict the highly contagious outbreak.
“The auto tour was closed to ensure the safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff by eliminating exposure to sick or dead birds,” said William Kutosky, refuge manager. “We also wanted to minimize spread potential to both domesticated and wild birds outside the refuge.”
Dead birds were first detected March 2. Testing revealed that Eurasian H5 avian influenza was the cause, and waterfowl managers put plans into effect to minimize the spread.
Kutosky estimates 2,000 to 4,000 snow geese died at the refuge. But that number could still climb. Dead birds are still being found at the refuge.
The worst is over now. Most of the snow geese have moved on, and the auto loop has reopened, though with restrictions.
“Hiking, fishing or any activity outside of a vehicle when on the auto tour will be prohibited until further notice,” Kutosky said.
So why the big concern over the outbreak? There is always a chance the disease will spread when large concentrations of birds gather such as they do at Loess Bluffs.
The bird flu can spread to domesticated birds, such as turkeys and chickens, as well as to wild birds. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers the risks to humans low, though it is potentially transmissible.
For now, the main concern is for the health of bird flocks. The problem is by no means confined to Loess Bluffs. Wild birds in 22 Missouri counties have died from bird flu, though there have been no large numbers.
The same is true nationally. The CDC reports that wild birds have died from bird flu in 34 states, but again with no major outbreaks.
The situation with domestic birds is far different. The CDC reports that almost 37 million birds have been lost to bird flu.
Because domestic birds can transmit the disease to wild birds, the concern remains.
Kutosky said that 11 other national wildlife refuges have reported detections of the virus in wild birds.
The outbreaks are tied to the Eurasian lineage of the bird flu, which has been occurring in Canada and the United State since December 2021. The exact source of the virus and the factors promoting its spread are still under investigation.
For now, wildlife and health officials aren’t panicking, but they are doing everything possible to reduce the spread of the virus.
The Missouri Department of Conservation advises hunters to take precautions when handling birds they have harvested. Sherri Russell, the department’s wildlife veterinarian, said it is possible to transport avian influenza via boats, waders and other items that are in contact with contaminated waters. She advises that hunters let their equipment dry between outings, just to be safe.
“It’s safe to eat poultry and wild gamebirds because normal cooking temperatures are hot enough to kill the virus,” Russell said. “Make sure to cook your meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.”
