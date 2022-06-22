Staring at the side scan on his fish-finder, Darin Keim reacted like a man who had just hit the jackpot on a slot machine.
As he passed a boat dock sitting in deep water, the screen was suddenly speckled with the marks of crappies.
“They like to get back in the shadows under these docks and suspend,” Keim said. “They’re hard to reach when they do that.
“But when you’re shooting docks like this, you can get back into some hard-to-reach spots.”
Keim bent over and grabbed his plastic bait and pulled back until there was a bow in the rod. He let go in an underhand motion and shot the jig into a narrow opening in the foam under the docks.
He let the bait sink, then allowed it to swing back toward the boat. Before it left the shade, a big crappie darted out and hit.
The fish fought like a bass, even stripping out line as it dug for deeper water. But Keim soon had the wriggling silver fish in the boat and then on a measuring board.
“Fifteen inches,” he announced. “That’s just a good, solid Lake of the Ozarks crappie.”
Moments later, Keim caught a bookend fish from the other side of the dock. He released both of the big crappies, but kept others in the 10- to 12-inch range for a meal.
Score another win for an angler who thinks outside the box. Most crappie fishermen like to park their boats over brush piles and fish vertically. Not Keim.
He prefers to use a horizontal presentation, casting for suspended crappies he marks and slowly retrieving his plastic Bobby Garland baits through the schools.
“I don’t like sitting in one spot and fishing straight down,” said Keim, 51, who lives in Lake Ozark. “My lack of patience kicks in and I get bored.
“I like to shoot docks or cast to these main-lake docks where the crappies will suspend.”
That method is especially effective after the fish have spawned and pulled out to deeper water to feed.
Keim’s boat was in 45 feet of water, a depth inconceivable to most crappie fishermen who operate in a shallow world. But the school of fish was only 12 feet down, and Keim knew they were vulnerable.
He went to a Bobby Garland Baby Shad in a Cajun Cricket color pattern and quickly found success. Several big crappies thumped the 1/16th-ounce jig, and Keim tossed them into the live well.
Before long, he was well on his way to a limit of 15, and he was singing the praises of Lake of the Ozarks again.
“The population of 10- to 12-inch crappies at Lake of the Ozarks is just incredible now,” he said. “I’ve never seen so many keeper-sized fish.
“The fishing pressure keeps going up, but there are still so many fish.”
That’s common at Lake of the Ozarks. The giant reservoir in central Missouri is one of the nation’s best crappie producers. Maybe it doesn’t have the giants like Mississippi, Alabama, Texas or Florida do, but it consistently produces 10- to 12-inch fish.
That translates to a lot of 15-fish limits when the fish are shallow to spawn. But Keim will tell you the post-spawn period can produce full stringers or live wells too.
He likes to fish the main lake on the Bagnell Dam side of the lake. He often uses his electronics to scan the deep water associated with docks. He doesn’t make a cast until he spots fish on his sonar unit.
“After the spawn, they’ll move out and suspend over deep water or close to deep water along these docks,” he said. “I like to shoot the docks or work the shaded side when the sun is bright.
“I like to fish the corners of the docks, too.”
The fishing can get tough in the heat of summer, but it often picks up again in the fall. That’s when the crappies often will concentrate along bluffs, especially when the wind is blowing in. Winter can offer good fishing, too, with the deep water along docks again coming into play.
“There are 27,000 docks on Lake of the Ozarks,” Keim said. “They’re incredible habitat for crappies.
“They provide shade, most people sink brush around them, and they hold plenty of groceries for the crappies — a lot of shad.”
But Keim knows there are plenty of variables, and that’s what intrigues him. Modern electronics help him solve some of the mysteries of fish behavior.
“In the past, we would find a big school, catch four or five and then they would quit,” Keim said. “We would think they just quit biting. But with these modern electronics, we find that sometimes they just move, sometimes to the other side of the dock.”
