Just a couple of days before Memorial Day weekend, the big lake was justifying its reputation as one of the nation’s top bass lakes.
Largemouth bass in a variety of sizes were on the attack. And fishermen such as Ed Franko, a veteran guide on the Ozarks reservoir, were required to do some advanced math when calculating the number of fish he and his clients caught.
“I think that’s No. 73,” he said as he reeled in a 15-inch bass and released it. “This fishing is on fire right now. It’s usually good in June — that’s our best month to fish for bass, in my opinion. But I haven’t seen it this good for some time.”
Taken from Franko, a guy who is hard to impress when it comes to bass fishing, that’s quite an endorsement.
The 69-year-old has fished Lake of the Ozarks for much of his adult life, and thousands of bass have come over the gunwales of his boat. But this spring has been one to remember.
Heavy rains have translated into heavy releases from Truman Lake into Lake of the Ozarks. That creates current — and excellent fishing.
The timing couldn’t be better. The bass have recovered from the spawn, and they’ve moved on to steep points and bluff banks looking for something to eat.
The current has attracted big schools of gizzard shad to those main-lake haunts, and the bass are chowing down.
“If there was no current, the bite would turn off like a light switch,” Franko said. “But as long as there is current coming across these points, the bass are going to be feeding. With Truman as high as it is, I look for the fishing to be good for much of June.”
Tag along with Franko for half a day and you’ll find out.
On an overcast day in late May, Franko, fellow outdoors writer Bill Cooper and I experienced bass-fishing nirvana.
After Franko located the bass with his electronics, we cast a shaky head with a Zoom Magnum Finesse Worm and crawled the offering across the rocky bottom. Time and time again, that bait was met with a subtle strike.
There were few big bass, but there were few little ones either. Most of the bass measured 12 to 15 inches and were released.
To Franko, that indicated two things: There are a lot more bass down there than most fishermen realize, and the bass we caught bode well for Lake of the Ozarks’ future.
“We’re going to have some great fishing in the near future when those bass grow,” Franko said.
But whether or not those bass reach keeper status — 15 inches or longer — matters little to Franko. He has a strong catch-and-release ethic, and he requires the same of his clients.
“There are better fish to eat, like crappies,” he said. “I practice CPR (catch, photo, release) for bass.”
Many other fishermen at Lake of the Ozarks share the same sentiment: Bass go back.
That’s one of many reasons the big reservoir in central Missouri consistently has impressive bass populations.
Fisheries biologists have long credited the lake’s stable water levels during the spawn, its abundance of rocky habitat, its healthy shad population and, yes, its many boat docks. Those docks provide shade, protection and food, all wrapped into one.
One other factor indirectly benefits the lake’s bass — the summer boat traffic. With its heavy use, the playground lake is hard to fish during the day in the heart of summer.
That gives the bass a bit of a break.
During the summer, Franko starts his guide trips about 5:30 a.m. and is off the water by 9:30 a.m. He likes to use topwater lures early and 10-inch plastic worms rigged Texas style later to pull big bass out of the brush piles in late June and July.
Whatever the case, Franko is happy to live and guide on the big lake.
He and his wife, Deb, operate a bed-and-breakfast called Bass and Baskets on the waterfront in Lake Ozark.
The decorating represents both of their interests. There’s a fishing motif and a display of his wife’s Longaberger baskets.
Franko operates his guide business, Big Ed’s Guide Service, out of that location. But he may have to change the name. After stomach-reduction surgery, he has lost 100 pounds and has more energy than he has had in some time.
Maybe Little Ed’s Guide Service.
Whatever the name, the bass better look out.
To reach Franko, call 573-692-6710.
