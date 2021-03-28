Chris Jones looked at the big blue catfish he had just unhooked and laughed.
“Look at the belly on that thing,” he said. “She’s just gorged. I don’t know how she thought she was going to fit one more thing in there.”
Gluttony. It’s like when a human is eating potato chips and says, “Just one more.”
That’s what was going on at Lake of the Ozarks on a windy, sunny afternoon in late March. The big blue cats were on the feed, chowing down on shad. and that led to some outstanding fishing.
Jones, who runs the Catfish Pursuit Guide Service, waits all winter for days like this. When the water first starts to warm, the baitfish often move to the shallow flats. The blue cats follow and gorge themselves.
For fishermen, the key is finding shad. Jones spent the first hour of our trip studying the screen on the electronics on his boat, looking for schools of bait. He found only minimal success.
He launched his throw net time after time and only got a few of the glistening gizzard shad. But when he pulled onto a flat on the upper end of Lake of the Ozarks, he hit the jackpot.
Several times, he tossed the net out and found it glistening with baitfish. Moments later, he was cutting those shad into chunks and baiting his lines.
Anchored on a flat, he cast his lines out as far as he could and placed the rods and reels in holders at the back of the boat. Before he even sat, one of the rods slowly bent, and Jones knew it was “game on.”
He grabbed the rod out of the holder and felt the dogged pull of a big blue cat. The fish pulled hard, but it was no match for Jones’ stout gear.
Before long, he had a fat blue cat squirming in a net, and he knew we were in for a good day.
“I caught that fish in 5 feet of water,” Jones said. “That’s why it’s important to use your side scan. When they’re this shallow, they’ll spook if you get right over them. But if you can see them on your side scan, you can anchor and cast to them.”
That was a winning strategy on this trip. Jones and I caught more than 20 blue cats, all of them just bulging with shad. We released them all after taking a few photos.
They ranged from small to just over 30 pounds, a good indication that Lake of the Ozarks has a diverse mix of year classes.
The goal of fishermen such as Jones is to catch a giant, and they’re out there. Missouri blue catfish can grow to 100 pounds or bigger, though most of the fish in that size range are caught in rivers.
But fish in the 40- to 50-pound range aren’t uncommon at Lake of the Ozarks, and Jones targets them each time he sets out.
Though most fishermen don’t realize it, late winter and early spring are among the best times of year to catch them because they are vulnerable on the shallow flats.
“They’ll get in wolf packs and just herd the shad,” said Jones, who lives in Oak Grove and is a pro staff member for Lowrance Electronics and the Independence Bass Pro Shop.
He uses a medium-action baitcasting rod with a fast tip and plenty of backbone. His reels are spooled with 80-pound braided line. He ties a three-way rig to that line, with 30-pound monofilament line on the dropper with a sinker and 60-pound mono on the dropper with the hook and bait.
Jones prefers to use circle hooks because he says “the fish set the hook themselves when they hit.”
Jones catches blue catfish year-round at Lake of the Ozarks. After the fish are done gorging on baitfish in the early spring, they often relate to drop-offs. The key to catching them at any time of the year is to locate the shad, Jones said.
That’s why he has an advantage, using the big touch-screen sonar units he has mounted in his boat.
“A lot of times, finding the shad is the toughest part of the day,” he said. “You have to use fresh bait. Once you have some shad and you can mark some fish, that’s half the battle.”
