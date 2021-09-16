For me, the timing of Rick Clunn’s stunning championship in a Bassmaster national tournament in 2016 — and the message it sent — couldn’t have been better.
Clunn was a senior citizen, at least by pro fishing standards. He was 69 years old and became the oldest angler to ever win a Bassmaster Elite Series tournament.
Afterward, he delivered the now-famous quote: “Never accept that all of your best moments are in your past.”
Later, he added, “Most of us go through a peak period. But when you start to lose that, you start to wonder.
“Maybe I don’t have as many great moments ahead, but I still have great moments to look forward to.”
That spoke to me and thousands of other aging fishermen. I had just retired from The Kansas City Star after 36 years as the outdoors editor, and I was dealing with the same fears many face when they leave a longtime job.
What now?
Clunn’s accomplishments and his words came as inspiration. He broke his record three years later when, at age 72, he won another Bassmaster Elite Series tournament. And I gained even more respect for this ageless wonder.
After that tournament, he expounded on his approach to getting old.
“A long time ago, I stopped paying attention to timelines — the terrible twos, the ugly teen years, the midlife crisis, retirement time. I don’t pay attention to any of that,” said Clunn, who lives in Ava. “If you listen to everyone else, you’ll get premature notions about who you really are.”
Of course, Clunn is no ordinary fisherman. He is an all-time great in the pro bass game. He has been at it since 1974 and has gained every honor in the book.
Still, legends in other sports grow old and fade out of the public eye. Look at Michael Jordan, Brett Favre, Jack Nicklaus. Time took its toll, and they were replaced by the young lions.
True, fishing is an activity that has few limitations when it comes to age. But to compete at the sport’s highest level when you’re in your mid-70s is unheard of.
“I always used to say, ‘The great thing about fishing is that you can do it from age 6 to 60,’” Clunn said. “Well, I’m in my 70s, and I’m still going.
“Age doesn’t relegate you to being an armchair fisherman.”
Little did he know when he uttered those words that he would become a role model for the retirement-age set.
He has received feedback from hundreds of followers, including me, on how his approach has made a difference in their lives.
I related my story to him last week when I interviewed him for another story. I told him about how I had a sense of hopelessness when I retired, fearing that I would be sitting around, and not really doing much. After listening to Clunn’s words, I was motivated to start writing again, freelancing for newspapers, magazines and websites. I started fishing more, day and night, and I began active in charity work, particularly those organizations that encourage children and families to get involved in fishing.
Clunn responded by saying, “You wouldn’t believe how many stories like yours I’ve heard. Some of them are quite heart touching. I talked to a guy who was in a bad car accident who was ready to give up. But he was inspired by what I said, and he’s gotten his life together now. It really is humbling some of the things I’ve hard.”
Now 75, Clunn is still casting and has no plans to retire from professional fishing anytime soon.
As for me, my schedule is more hectic than it was when I was working full time. I grumble about deadlines that have to be met before I can get back in my boat, but that’s OK. I would rather be busy than sitting in a chair watching TV all day.
I’ve won seven writing awards in the last two years, which serve as a motivator. Maybe I haven’t reached the point where my paragraphs aren’t looked upon as the unintelligible scratching of some old fool.
Maybe as Clunn said, all my best moments aren’t in the past.
