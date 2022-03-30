KC Warnock wanted to get an up-close look at his bass-fishing heroes, so he was willing to drive almost 11 hours to attend one of the sport’s biggest parties.
He and his girlfriend, Abby Wright, made the long trip from their home in Ohio to Tulsa, Oklahoma, to witness Redcrest, the star-studded championship event of Major League Fishing’s Bass Pro Tour.
He wasn’t disappointed. The moment he and Wright walked into the Redcrest Outdoor Expo at Tulsa’s SageNet Center, they realized their 775-mile journey was well worth it.
Fishing legends such as Jimmy Houston and Kevin VanDam signed autographs and talked with their admirers about fishing. Other pros gave seminars to crowds of fans, their voices booming over loudspeakers. Major lure, boat and motor companies had booths filled with the latest products, and kids dressed in fishing jerseys dragged their parents from spot to spot to meet their favorite anglers.
Imagine 354,000 square feet of exhibit space jampacked with bass fishing stuff, and that’s what Redcrest brought.
The 10 pros who qualified for Sunday’s championship round were on nearby Grand Lake, competing in the finale of a five-day tournament that paid the winner $300,000. Most of the other 80 fishermen on the Bass Pro Tour were at the Expo, greeting fans such as Warnock.
“I couldn’t believe how accessible they were,” said Warnock, a construction worker who lives in Clarksville, Ohio. “I fish in bass tournaments back home, and I’ve got my favorites who I’ve always wanted to meet.
“But I never dreamed I would be able to walk right up to these top guys and just talk to them and get an autograph.”
Wright, who is in law school in Cincinnati, has only a casual interest in the sport, but she went along to keep her boyfriend company. But, like so many others, she was impressed by what she saw.
“This was a real celebration of bass fishing,” she said.
The organizers of the weeklong event hoped it would be that way. The upstart Bass Pro Tour, formed in 2019 as an alternative to the established BASS circuit, features a new look that includes weighing bass at the boat in front of a judge, then immediately releasing them. All bass that meet a set criteria — in this case 2 pounds — count. And fishermen are restricted to time periods.
Many of the sport’s top pros defected to the Bass Pro Tour under the promise of more money and more exposure. The circuit had staged three championship tournaments but had never held a large-scale expo. Something always got in the way — weather, COVID-19, bad luck, you name it.
Major League Fishing organizers wanted to make a big splash for their first event, and they thought that Grand Lake and Tulsa were the place to do it.
Tulsa holds special significance for Major League Fishing — that’s where the circuit is based, and it has a rich history in bass fishing. Industry giants Zebco, Lowrance and Falcon Rods are based in the area. And one of the first bass clubs in the nation was founded here.
Last week, restaurants were filled with men and women wearing fishing jerseys, parking lots were packed with tow vehicles wrapped with sponsor’s colorful logos, and television sets were tuned in to live coverage of the tournament.
In fitting fashion, Bobby Lane of Lakeland, Florida, won Redcrest with a last-minute catch to boost his final-round total to 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 14 ounces.
But Major League Fishing and Tulsa were the biggest winners.
“We needed to do this right from the start,” said Jim Wilburn, president and CEO of Major League Fishing. “We planned this event for months.
“But as it came down to the wire, we were nervous. We asked ourselves, ‘What if no one shows up?’"
Turns out that wasn’t a problem. Though attendance figures and economic impact haven’t been announced yet, Tulsa officials are convinced it will be significant.
The pros who lured the crowds were impressed as well.
“There are a huge number of bass fishermen in this area, and they showed up,” said Kevin VanDam, one of the top all-time pro bass fishermen. “But we had people from all over the country here the last couple days. I talked to people from South Carolina, Ohio, all over.
“I think it speaks well for the Bass Pro Tour. It’s gratifying that the fans would show up like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.