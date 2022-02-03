You knew it was going to happen.
As technology advances, the ability to spy on big-game animals becomes more refined. The questions about “fair chase” demand answers.
If that sounds like something out of the future, think again. In Western states, where most hunting takes place on public land, fish and game agencies are enacting bans of trail cameras for hunting purposes.
Those cameras, often attached to trees, click photos of anything that breaks the beam of a sensor. Modern wireless trail cameras even provide real-time monitoring of a hunting area when connected to a Smartphone.
The use of those devices has long been popular with hunters who want to know what is out there on the land they hunt. But the more refined that technology gets, the more wildlife managers are grappling with the controversial issue of whether modern trail cams conflict with fair chase doctrines.
“Arizona is an arid state, and hunters know where big-game animals go to water,” said Larry Phoenix, a regional supervisor for the Arizona Game and Fish Department. “We’ve seen as many as 25 trail cameras around one water catchment.
“It was to the point where it was absolutely impossible for wildlife to avoid detection. Plus, it was leading to conflicts among hunters. So we got feedback from hunters and decided to go this route.”
After considering options, the Arizona Game and Fish Commission voted to ban trail cameras “for the purpose of taking or aiding in the taking of wildlife.” That regulation went into effect Jan. 1.
But Arizona isn’t alone. Other Western state such as Utah, Nevada, Montana and New Mexico all restrict or ban the use of trail cameras for hunting to some degree.
And the Boone and Crockett Club, which honors hunters who take trophy big game, recently came out with a new policy statement, saying hunters using certain types of technology no longer will be eligible for recognition.
“The use of any technology that delivers real-time location data to target or guide a hunter to any animal in a manner that elicits an immediate response is not permitted,” it said.
However, the club has no specific policy for cameras that require hunters to physically check the photos from trail cams.
So what this trend mean for big-game hunters in Missouri and Kansas? First, wildlife officials here point out that the situation is far different than it is in the West.
Here, most deer hunting is done on private land. In the West, the majority of big game hunting takes place on public land.
“We’re on the opposite end of the spectrum from states such as Arizona. Ninety-eight percent of our land is privately owned,” said Brad Loveless, secretary of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks. “If we did that here, we would be telling hunters what they can and can’t do on their own property.”
Still, restrictions already are in place to ensure fair chase, Loveless said.
“We already have a regulation on the books that says you can’t use mechanical means or a radio for the purpose of harvesting game,” he said. “That would include looking at real-time transmission on a cellphone, seeing a big buck coming toward you and crossing a draw to harvest it.”
However, Kansas is looking into the possibility of establishing a regulation to ban trail cams on public land.
“It was never an issue before, but with the increased use of public land, we’re seeing some conflicts,” Loveless said. “For example, there have been disputes over hunters setting up near another hunter’s trail cams.
“We never intended for people to basically claim a spot like that.”
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is taking public comment on a proposal to ban the use of trail cams on public land now.
In Missouri, there already is a regulation in place that does not allow the use of trail cameras on the conservation areas. But that rule deals more with privacy than hunting, said Jason Sumners, chief of the resource science branch of the Missouri Department of Conservation.
“From a hunting and species management standpoint, we have no qualms about the use of trail cameras,” he said. “From our standpoint, the pursuit of animals is not to restrict the use of these trail cams, it would be to look at the outcome.
“If there was a big increase in harvest, we would adjust regulations. But so far, that hasn’t been a problem.”
