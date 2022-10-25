Three things tell you a lot about Bill Struthers.
• He doesn’t like city life and its crowds and heavy traffic.
• He doesn’t like high taxes.
• He would rather catch one walleye “than a boatload of other fish.”
That, in a nutshell, is how he ended up living in the country outside little Yellville, Arkansas.
He moved from Ankeny, Iowa, in 2005 when he became disenchanted with the taxes he was paying and the ever-growing encroachment of city life.
Why Yellville? It was out in the middle of nowhere — and close to Bull Shoals Lake, which had an untapped population of big walleyes.
“I bought a new Ranger boat in 1992, and I traveled to Flippin (Arkansas) to pick it up,” said Struthers, who is 78. “I mentioned that I was a walleye fisherman and one of the guys there told me, ‘Yeah, we have walleyes but there aren’t a lot of guys fishing for them.’
“That really interested me. I loved the wild country down here and the fact that there weren’t a lot of people.
“To me, this was God’s Country.”
Struthers had fished other famous waters for walleyes. He grew up fishing with his uncle in Minnesota. and he guided for a season in South Dakota out of a friend’s motel.
But Bull Shoals sounded intriguing, so he made the leap and bought a place in the woods.
Almost 20 years later, he has never regretted his decision. Oh, it was an adjustment, fishing for walleyes in a clear, deep reservoir. The fish didn’t act the same way as they did in Minnesota or the Dakotas.
“They look the same and they taste the same,” he said. “But they’re a whole different animal.
“They’ll spend the spring in shallow water. But other than that, they’re usually out deep.”
But Struthers adjusted. Today, he is a popular walleye guide on Bull Shoals, taking customers out for a chance at catching the prized gamefish that have made the Northwoods famous.
Using the electronics on his boat, he has learned to find the underwater bluffs, river channels, drop-offs and humps that walleyes like.
He has become a structure fisherman, and has developed a knack for knowing where the fish will be.
A recent weekday was an example. It was hot and the water was flat calm — nightmarish conditions for walleye fishermen up north. But Struthers was still convinced that fish could be caught.
He motored to a point along the Missouri-Arkansas line and studied his locator. When the marks of fish showed up, he knew he was in the right place.
He dropped his Bink’s jigging spoon to the bottom, then reeled it up a crank or two. With that, he ripped the bait up, then let it flutter back into the strike zone.
He only did that a few times before his line grew heavy and his rod bowed sharply. He set the hook, then reeled in a walleye from the 27-foot deep water.
Minutes later, he had his catch on a measuring board.
“Twenty inches,” he announced. “That one will keep.”
With Bull Shoals’ minimum length limit of 18 inches on walleyes, that was no small achievement.
But there were more to come. Struthers made a run of other spots ranging from the edge of the river channel to underwater bluffs to drop-offs associated with points.
He tried trolling with bottom-bouncers and night crawler rigs and pumping spoons vertically off the bottom. and the walleyes bit.
We caught and released more than 20 walleyes before the action slacked and it was time to go.
That was just another day in Struthers’ eyes. Walleye fishing has become outstanding on the 48,000-acre Ozarks reservoir after years of stocking by the Missouri Department of Conservation and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.
Maybe the reservoir doesn’t have the numbers of fish that northern lakes do, but they do have the quality.
Struthers caught a 12-pound, 4-ounce walleye on a jerkbait on a March day years ago. and each year, a few 10-pound fish are caught.
Even those pale in comparison to the Missouri state-record walleye weighing 21 pounds, 1 ounce that was caught at Bull Shoals in 1988.
Of course, such catches are rare and may never be matched. But the fact remains that walleyes are thriving in the big Ozarks reservoir.
Much of that is due to the lake’s rocky structure, deep, clear water, and abundant forage in the form of shad. But the key is a steady stocking program. The Missouri Department of Conservation adds hatchery-raised fingerlings to the reservoir annually. It stocked about 482,000 fish in each of the past two years.
The survivors grow quickly. It takes those stockers only three years on average to reach 18 inches, fisheries biologists say.
“That’s an incredible growth rate,” said Nathan Recktenwald, a fisheries management biologist for the Department of Conservation. “They can be up to 10 inches in their first year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.