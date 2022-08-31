Bryant Creek State Park officially opens to the public Sept. 23, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.
Located in southern Douglas County, Bryant Creek State Park includes nearly 3,000 acres of oak and shortleaf pine forest along Bryant Creek, considered a premier Ozark float stream.
The park is still in the development phases but has two completed trails and an accessible overlook, vault toilet and finished parking area.
When fully developed, the park will have two day-use areas with parking, picnic tables, vault toilets, potable water and informational/interpretive kiosks. A camping area with fire rings and picnic tables will also be established for primitive camping.
Eventually, visitors will be able to hike, bike or ride horses on specially marked trails throughout the park.
For more information concerning Bryant Creek, you can visit Bryant Creek State Park at mostateparks.com/park/bryant-creek-state-park.
Bryant Creek was one of several state parks created by former Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon in 2016.
Others include Shepherd of the Hills State Park, originally Ozark Mountain State Park, of more than 1,000 acres north of Branson; and Eleven Point State Park, which consists of more than 4,000 acres along the Eleven Point River in Oregon County.
Nixon also set aside more than 1,200 acres for what became as Jay Nixon State Park in Reynolds County, near Taum Sauk Mountain State Park.
None of the other parks has yet opened to the public.
Public hearings and public comments showed overwhelming support for the new parks, but no public hearing has yet been held for Eleven Point State Park, which had been tied up by a lawsuit.
Many of the public comments expressed concerns about “losing the Ozarks and the importance of preserving the best of the region’s mountains, forests and rivers for future generations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.