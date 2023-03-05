INDIANAPOLIS – Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud have competed against one another — in one form or another — for most of their football lives.
Stroud won the prestigious Elite 11 MVP award when both quarterbacks were still high school stars in Southern California.
Young evened the score by winning the Heisman Trophy when both were college sophomores in 2021.
Now, they’re competing to be the first quarterback taken in next month’s NFL Draft. And after that, their battle might finally move onto the playing field.
There’s a chance Stroud and Young could land in the same division with AFC South rivals Houston and Indianapolis picking second and fourth, respectively.
But little is certain in this highly unpredictable draft season, and both quarterbacks said Friday they feel blessed just to be part of the process.
“I feel like I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Young said at the Indiana Convention Center. “Obviously, I don’t get to choose. I’d be surprised either way. I’m just happy to be here, honestly. It’s an honor for me to be able to be selected by whatever team it is that takes a chance on me.
“Whoever it is, or whatever position (in the draft), I’m just happy to get that chance at the next level.”
Young is the closest thing to a consensus No. 1 overall pick in this volatile environment.
He threw for 8,356 yards and 80 touchdowns while playing in 34 games over three seasons at Alabama. During his Heisman campaign, Young completed 66.9% of his passes for 4,872 yards and 47 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Playing through part of the season with an injured shoulder, he completed 64.5% of his throws for 3,328 yards and 32 scores with five picks last season.
He’s seen as a quick-minded field general whose basketball background allows him to be a point guard on the field. Creativity and late-game brilliance are among his most praised qualities.
But he was listed at just 6 feet tall and 194 pounds at Alabama, and he’s expected to come in closer to 5-feet-10 when his official NFL Scouting Combine measurements are taken Saturday.
The bigger issue is weight, with several analysts questioning whether Young’s slight frame will hold up under the stress of an NFL season.
“I’ve been this size, respectfully, my whole life,” Young said. “I know who I am. I know what I can do. For me, it’s fair (concerns). Everyone can speculate and ask when the questions are necessary. I’m going to continue to control what I can control.
“I’m going to keep working my hardest to improve myself at the position. I’m confident in myself. I know what I can do. I’m just excited to be at the next level.”
Stroud — listed at a sturdy 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds — has no such size issues.
Instead, he finds himself in the rare position of trying to shed the “pocket passer” label.
Playing in Ohio State’s high-octane offense, Stroud completed 69.3% of his passes for 8,123 yards with 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 25 career starts. But there are those who question why he didn’t make more use of his athleticism.
Before a breakout performance in the College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia in January — throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ 42-41 loss while extending several plays with his legs — Stroud was widely criticized for staying too long in the pocket and not making defenses respect his full skill set.
It’s a critique he acknowledged has some merit.
“I’ll be honest, I told them like I’ll tell y’all. I didn’t do it a lot in college, and I feel like I should have,” Stroud said of answering questions from teams recently. “It’s something I do regret. I feel like I could have done it a lot more. But I think when you turn on the film and you really watch what I do and you really look at film game to game, I have used my athleticism not only just in the Georgia game where I did it a lot.
“I’ve done it in every other game. I’ve had tough third-down runs. I’ve had tough fourth-down runs. But there were times I didn’t run the ball when maybe I should have. I feel like that’s something that I learned, and that’s what football is all about. It’s about stepping back up to the plate and going back and working hard and fixing those problems. That’s something I plan to fix, and I’ll show them my athleticism. I’ve done it before on film, but since people don’t think I can do it, I’m going to do it again.”
Stroud’s entire football career has been about silencing the doubters.
He was the last quarterback invited to the Elite 11 event before winning it all, and Ohio State coach Ryan Day called to make contact for the first time the next day.
When he finally got on campus in Columbus, Ohio, he had to sit for a season behind Chicago Bears starter Justin Fields, then had to win a spring competition against Jack Miller — who later transferred to Florida — to claim the starting job as a sophomore.
Stroud has had to earn everything he’s gotten on and off the field.
Coupled with Young’s battle against those who doubt his size, it puts the blue-blood quarterbacks in the unique position of underdogs to some degree.
Which is just the way they like it.
“Honestly, I think I haven’t even touched my potential yet,” Stroud said. “I think I have a lot more to get better at. I have a lot more to prove not only to y’all but to myself. And that’s something I plan to do because I honestly don’t think that I even got close to anything in college. So I’m excited to see what I’ll do in the NFL.”
