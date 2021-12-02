CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — It was evident early on that Destiny Buerge would be a problem for the Nevada defense.
The junior scored Carl Junction’s first three baskets and finished with a game-high 22 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 60-41 victory over Nevada on Thursday night in the championship game of the CJ Classic girls basketball tournament at CJHS.
“That’s a really good team, and I thought our kids played hard and played well,” CJ head coach Brad Shorter said. “I think there were some points there in the first half where we could have done some things better. They got a couple extra looks at it, we had a few turnovers and they hit a few 3s that we should allow. A lot of that’s my fault. … But our kids played really hard. They stepped up and did some good things.
CJ (3-0) picked up three double-digit wins in the classic, defeating Neosho 48-34 and Seneca 59-42 before Thursday’s 19-point triumph over Nevada. The Bulldogs’ pervious championship win at their own tournament came in 2019 when they defeated Nevada 53-39 in the finals.
“It feels good,” Shorter said. “It feels good especially with this (being) a good tournament this year. It’s very competitive with some good teams. … I’m proud of my girls. They’ve come a long way since last year, and hopefully we can keep it up.”
The Bulldogs took a 26-20 lead into halftime and then went on a 19-9 surge in the third quarter to extend the advantage to 16 points heading into the final stanza.
The largest lead of the night came with 3:00 remaining when CJ freshman Dezi Williams grabbed a rebound and made an outlet pass to junior Klohe Burk, who completed the transition play with a layup to put the Bulldogs up 56-36.
Nevada drew no closer than 17 points of Carl Junction the rest of the way.
Buerge, a 5-foot-8 combo guard, had the hot hand early as she scored CJ’s first seven points with back-to-back layups and then a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs an early 7-1 advantage.
“I think we just got it going,” Buerge said. “That’s what we talked about most in the locker room ... just get it going and not slack off from the beginning. Put it on them from the beginning.”
Stout defense also aided CJ in the first quarter as Nevada was limited to just three free-throw makes and one basket. The lone field goal came with one second left in the period when sophomore Clara Swearingen made a triple to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 12-6.
“We’ve been working a lot on man (defense), and we always have,” Shorter said. “But it really helps out matchup. I think it helps our matchup tremendously because of the man principles within it. Our kids are doing a good job of knowing who scorers are, who shooters are and talking to each other and communicating — much better than last year.”
The CJ lead swelled to 24-10 late in the second quarter after a Burk triple and a Buerge free throw.
However, Nevada managed to trim the deficit to six points right before halftime thanks to a 10-2 run that included a Maddy Majors 3-pointer, an Abbey Heathman jumper and then back-to-back 2-point baskets by Swearengin.
The third quarter saw CJ quickly reclaim control as it opened the period with a 17-4 surge that started with a put-back basket by sophomore Kylie Scott and ended with a 3-pointer by Burk.
Buerge closed the scoring in the third with 2-point bucket on a contested jumper that put CJ up 45-29.
“I’m glad that we pulled through and just worked as a team and kept the chemistry that we had,” Buerge said. “We just played our game and didn’t worry about it.”
Scott scored 10 points for CJ while Burk and Hali Shorter added nine and six points, respectively.
Swearingen paced Nevada with 18 points. Maddy Majors added 12 points on four 3-pointers.
CJ plays host to Girard (Kan.) on Tuesday before competing in the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic at Joplin High School on Dec. 9-11.
JOPLIN PLACES 5TH
The Joplin girls benefitted from three double-digit scorers en route to a 59-42 win over Springdale (Ark.) in Thursday’s fifth-place game.
The Eagles found themselves in a 17-15 hole at the end of the first quarter but managed to take a 29-26 lead into halftime. Joplin went on to outscore Springdale 30-16 in the second half to improve to 4-1 on the season.
Brynn Driver, Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer led the scoring for the Eagles with 16, 15 and 12 points, respectively. Nice had a game-high three makes from long range while Izzy Yust has a pair of triples and tallied eight points.
Joplin host the Freeman Lady Eagle Classic on Dec. 9-11 at Joplin High School.
ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Buerge was named the tournament’s most outstanding player while her CJ teammate, Scott, was named to the all-tournament team.
Filling out the all-tournament team: Aliya Grotjohn of Seneca; Tara Masten of Parkview; Driver of Joplin; and Major and Swearingen of Nevada.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.