RIVERTON, Kan. — By making winning plays down the stretch, Galena’s boys and girls both earned hard-fought wins over rival Riverton on Friday night in CNC League action inside the Riverton High School Gymnasium.
Galena’s boys finished strong in a 46-42 win over the Rams, while the Galena girls held on late to beat Riverton 31-29.
GALENA BOYS, 46-42
The game was tied at 21 at the break, but the Bulldogs scored the first eight points of the third period. The visitors would never relinquish the lead.
“In the first half, Riverton played good defense, but we also rushed some things and took well-guarded shots,” Galena coach Matt Meyr said. “At halftime, we talked about getting the ball inside. We thought that was to our advantage and Tyler (Little) took over a little bit in there. Riverton made some nice plays in the third and fourth quarters, but we made just enough free throws to finish it. It was a good win for us. It was a fun game.”
Sophomore point guard Brett Sarwinski and freshman forward Little scored 14 points apiece to lead Galena (6-3), while senior guard Logan Henderson added 10.
Isaac Welch led Riverton (5-3) with 12 points, while Carter Brown and Trevor Parsons contributed 10 points apiece.
The Bulldogs led 41-35 early in the fourth quarter, but Riverton’s Parsons scored a pair of hoops in the paint to pull his team within two. Galena’s Henderson knocked in 3-of-4 free throws before Riverton’s Brown hit a trey, cutting his team’s deficit to 44-42 with a minute left.
The Bulldogs broke Riverton’s full-court press and drew a foul. Henderson hit two clutch free throws with 40 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.
In the final seconds, the two teams traded turnovers and the Rams misfired on a pair of last-second 3-pointers.
“It was a hard-fought game and it looked like we were a little tired from a triple overtime game on Tuesday,” Riverton coach Bronson Schaake said. “Rebounding killed us tonight. Galena came out with more intensity in the second half and beat us in transition. We chipped away and battled. We’re improving. We just have to find a way to win games like this.”
GALENA GIRLS, 31-29
After trailing for most of the night, Galena’s girls outscored the Rams 9-4 in the fourth quarter.
“I give Riverton credit,” Bulldogs coach Preston Scarrow said. “They executed well. We didn’t shoot the ball very well, but we found a way. It didn’t surprise me that it went down to the wire. But when you’re playing a rival, it’s about finding a way to win. The shots weren’t falling, but our kids didn’t give up. It was a good win. Our girls did a great job.”
Freshman guard Mia Sarwinski scored 12 points to lead Galena (5-4), while sophomore Raylynn Downey added nine. Senior guard Danielle Weaver scored 13 for the Rams on the night she was crowned Homecoming Queen, while freshman foward Jacy Thomasson added 10.
A hoop from Riverton’s Daphnii Parker tied the game at 27, but Sarwinski scored in the lane with 1:14 remaining to push the Bulldogs in front for good.
The Rams missed two shots on the other end and had to foul before Sarwinski made 1-of-2 foul shots for a three-point cushion with 14 seconds remaining.
Riverton’s Weaver went coast-to-coast for a layup to make it a one-point game with seven seconds on the clock, but Galena’s Riley McNemar was fouled and hit one charity with 2.6 seconds left. The Rams did not get off a shot before the buzzer sounded.
“I’m super proud of our girls,” Riverton coach Adam Thomasson said. “They played hard. I thought our girls executed, but we just came up a little bit short. The ball just didn’t bounce our way at the end. Give credit to Galena. But if you look at where our program has been, I can’t tell you the last time you saw this much excitement at a Riverton girls basketball game. I was proud of the effort they gave.”
NOTES: Riverton’s girls will compete at next week’s Sarcoxie Tournament. Riverton’s boys are entered into next week’s Kansas Army National Guard Invitational at Frontenac. Galena’s squads will compete at the Tony Dubray Classic in Liberal next week.
Riverton recognized its No. 1 fan Pat Patterson in between games. Patterson recently passed away.
