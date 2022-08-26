OZARK, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs kicked off their 2022 football season Friday against the Ozark Tigers at Ozark, and put on a dominating performance that led to a 42-21 win.
In almost a reversal of last year’s game against their Conference rivals, the Bulldogs offense came to life while the Tigers couldn’t hold onto the ball.
The Bulldogs lit up the scoreboard in the first half with four touchdowns on their way to their first win at Tiger Stadium.
It started on the second play of the game when senior Malakhi Moore took a pass from quarterback Dexter Merrell over 80 yards, followed with a two-yard keeper from Merrell in the closing minutes of the half.
“We had a really great summer. We have a lot of kids who need to learn how to win, and tonight they got a win,” said Carl Junction Head Coach Doug Buckmaster, “If we do the right things, and stay healthy, we have a chance to be a pretty great team.”
The Tigers struggled to keep the ball in their hands. Despite several strong drives that went into Bulldog territory, poor snaps and fumbles kept them out of the endzone.
One of the forced fumbles came from junior Johnny Starks, who played tough football on both sides of the field. Not only was he tackling hard and forcing fumbles, but he also scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run.
“It’s really exhausting to play both sides, but you just have to push through,” said Starks, “We got after it this week in practice and we knew it was going to be a good game. We executed everything perfectly.”
The Tigers, who have become known for their strong running game the last few seasons, once again tried to rely on the wishbone, ground-and-pound formula to defeat the Bulldogs.
At first it was successful, but poor snaps and multiple fumbles led the Tigers to abandon the run and turn to the pass. The Bulldogs adapted and held the Tigers to just one touchdown in the first half.
The Bulldogs’ quarterback Merrell had three total TDs on the night, including two keepers. For most of the night CJ was able to score at will.
“I think we had a really good game plan,” said Merrell, “It was a really cool feeling to come in here and get the first Bulldog win in this stadium. I love going out there and leading the team and getting everyone up and down the field.”
Not to be outdone by an offense that was cooking, the Bulldogs defense would not let up. Led by new defensive coordinator Steve Patterson, the Bulldogs were flying around the field making sacks, hard tackles and forcing turnovers. While the Bulldogs continued to pile on the points in the second half, the Tigers only made it into the end zone once in the third, and then had a touchdown in the final minutes of the game.
The Bulldogs dedicated their game to leader Chance Benford, who was lost to the season during last week’s jamboree.
According to Merrell, the play that led to the long touchdown reception at the beginning of the game was designed and called by Chance.
“I’m just so glad we were able to connect on that play and hit that home run for Chance,” said Merrell.
“Every game we play, we play for Chance,” added Starks.
“We lost Chance last week, and he was a leader of our football team. He played linebacker and was our lead running back,” said Buckmaster, “I think we surprised people with how effective our running game was using three backs this week. We’re just very happy to have competed and played this well, and to get out of here with a win tonight.”
