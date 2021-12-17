ANDERSON, Mo. — The Carl Junction boys basketball team had three players score in double figures but ultimately suffered a 65-54 setback to Gateway City Elite in the consolation bracket of the McDonald County tournament on Friday.
The teams took a 15-15 tie into the second quarter before Gateway went on a 33-17 spurt in a 16-minute span. The Bulldogs outscored Gateway 22-17 in the fourth quarter.
Kyler Perry paced Carl Junction offensively with 20 points while Josh Cory scored 12 points and Ayden Bard 11 points. Perry made a team-high five 3-pointers.
The Bulldogs play Alma at 10 a.m. Saturday in the seventh-place game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.