The Carl Junction wrestling team posted a 5-0 dual record to claim first place in the CJ Classic on Saturday at Carl Junction High School.
The Bulldogs earned pool wins of 37-36 over Bolivar, 75-0 over Monett and 42-32 over Nixa to reach the championship bracket, where they earned a 48-36 win over McDonald County before picking up a 47-24 win in the finals over Seneca.
In its championship dual against Seneca, Carl Junction picked up team points at 10 of the 14 weight classes.
The Bulldogs benefitted registered falls from Dexter Merrell (152-pound weight class), Tony Stewart (160), Lucas Watkins (170), Lukas Walker (113) and Sam Melton (120), while Cayden Bollinger (220) and Max Matthews (126) both won by major decision. Chance Benford (195), Kameron Bennett (285) and Carter Foglesong (106) each won by decision.
Seneca picked up three pins in the dual, with one apiece coming from Brady Roark (132), Brayden Thiel (138) and Andrew Manley (145). The Indians also picked up forfeit points at 182.
In the third-place dual, Nixa defeated McDonald County 52-26. Bolivar topped Webb City 65-6 for fifth place, and Frontenac downed Monett 54-18 for seventh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.