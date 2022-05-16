CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Lauren Burgess scored three goals and dished out one assist to help lift the Carl Junction girls soccer team to an 8-0 win over Hillcrest in the quarterfinal round of the Class 3 District 6 Tournament at Carl Junction High School.
The second-seeded Bulldogs scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and held a 5-0 lead by halftime.
Hannah Franks, Marly Stauffer, Kaydence Arnold, Samantha Sims and Sarah Buchele scored one goal apiece for CJ, which improved to 19-5 on the season.
The Bulldogs landed 10 shots on target while seventh-seeded Hillcrest was limited to zero.
Carl Junction will take on third-seeded Willard in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at CJHS.
