What does one do with an off day at the NJCAA World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado?
Travis Lallemand and his Crowder College baseball team opts to keep things business-like as usual. So that’s the approach they took on Monday.
No sightseeing, no tours, no day trip to any of the various attractions in Colorado’s Western Slope. Just preparation.
“We had breakfast this morning and then went to the field to watch Wabash Valley and San Jacinto play,” Lallemand said. “We got a look at those guys, got back, had lunch and then went to practice. So yeah, we’re just treating it as a normal day of preparation and rest so we can get back after it again (Tuesday) night.”
Coming off a 5-4 walk-off win in 10 innings over sixth-seeded Central Arizona College on Sunday, fifth-seeded Crowder will take on second-seeded Wabash Valley College, a 10-8 victor over eighth-seeded San Jacinto North, at 8:30 p.m. CST Tuesday at Suplizio Field.
Crowder is one of seven teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament.
“The remaining teams right now are all very similar — athletic, have some power bats in the lineup and have some power arms on the mound,” Lallemand said. “There’s a small degree of separation between everyone.
“If you make a mistake here, it costs you dearly. … You’ve got to be solid in all phases of the game.”
The Roughriders (54-11) came out victorious in their opening game against the Vaqueros on Sunday thanks to a solo walk-off home run by catcher and Central Missouri commit Adamo Stornello in the bottom of the 10th inning.
The game featured a two-hour rain/hail delay in the bottom of the eighth inning before Central forced extras by plating a game-tying run in the top of the ninth.
“We weren’t riding the waves or the emotions of the game,” Lallemand said. “We stayed even-keel throughout the whole thing. We had a rain delay obviously for about two hours, and when you have a delay, it always favors the team that is down. I say that just because I’ve seen it so many times. … They came out, got a couple of guys on and then had a guy go after the first pitch and shoot one over our head at second base to tie it.
“We had a base-running mistake in the ninth that we overcame with the walk-off in the next inning. It wasn’t necessarily one of the cleanest games we’ve ever played, but we made the plays and pitches when we had to.”
Crowder benefited from a gutsy showing by its pitching staff in the triumph.
Hard-throwing righty Jacob Misiorowski, an LSU commit, pitched five shutout innings before surrendering three runs in the sixth. He struck out 10 batters in the game while allowing just three hits.
Relievers Jake Wilson and Jace Presley combined to limit Central to just one earned run in the final four innings.
“Adamo saved us, but so did our bullpen,” Lallemand said. “Just like we’ve talked about all year, our bullpen is a big strength of ours.”
Crowder totaled 13 hits in the game and was paced by Jackson Cobb, who finished 4 for 5 with a triple, two doubles and one RBI.
The Roughriders’ next opponent, Wabash Valley (58-7), ranks first in the nation in team batting average (.399), hits (820) and runs scored (717) while ranking eighth in slugging (.587), 18th in home runs (77) and 24th in doubles (122).
The Warriors plated 10 runs in the first two innings before staving off San Jacinto down the stretch for their two-run victory on Monday. Knox Preston led Wabash at the plate with a double, a single and two RBI while Ryan McCoy had a double and drove in three runs.
“It’s a really offensive group,” Lallemand said of Wabash. “They’ve got quality arms, too, and they’re athletic defensively. … It’s one of those things where you just have to hang around long enough to get your chance, and when you get your chance, you better take it because this is the most competitive (field of teams) we’ve seen all year.”
The victor between Crowder and Wabash will advance to the championship semifinals to take on either top-seeded Walters State or fourth-seeded Central Florida on Wednesday night. The loser will play either Central Arizona or San Jacinto in an elimination game on Wednesday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.