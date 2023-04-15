On a day where pitchers thrived, it was Joplin hitter Caden Shoemaker who stole the show with a seventh-inning walk-off RBI that gave Joplin a 1-0 win over Pittsburg on Saturday at Joe Becker Stadium.
In celebration of Joplin's sesquicentennial, both teams — the Pittsburg Dragons and the Joplin Eagles — were given throwback names in honor of each community's respective history. The Dragons became the Coal Diggers and the Eagles became the Miners. Theirs was one of three games played at Joplin's historic Joe Becker Stadium as part of the 150th Joplin birthday celebration in 2023.
Shoemakers' long flyball went just out of the reach of the glove of diving Pittsburg right fielder Webb Fern and drove in Braxon Gough to give the Joplin Miners (Eagles) the 1-0 victory. Gough reached base earlier on an error and advanced to second on the overthrow to first base.
"It felt good," Shoemaker said "That was an amazing game. The other pitching was shoving — doing his job throwing strikes — and Byler (Reither) came out and shoved. It was also a great defensive game. I'm just excited to see where this team will go."
Prior to Shoemaker's late game heroics, pitchers ruled the day.
Miners starter Byler Reither struck out nine batters while giving up just two hits and two walks in six and two-thirds innings, enticing several groundballs. The defense behind him played error-free ball to aid in the win. Reliever Kutler Schwarthing struck out the only batter he needed to face — Garrett Hanson in the top of the seventh.
"As coach always says, 'It's a great day to have a great day,'" Reither said. "We came out and we competed and that's what happened today."
Reither's performance bested an otherwise impressive outing by Pittsburg starter Garrett Hanson, who surrendered five hits while fanning seven Joplin hitters.
The Miners were able to fill the bases in the bottom of the first inning after Reither reached on a single to right field, Brecken Green drew a walk and Landon Maples was hit by a pitch, but was unable to tally a run after a foul tip off the bat of Jackson Queen found the catcher's glove.
Pittsburg had an opportunity with men on second and third in the top of the second inning, but Reither struck out Dawson Stegman to keep the game at 0-0 going into the bottom of the inning.
Hanson struck out the side in the bottom of the frame, fanning Brock Waghorn, Alex Isbell and Gough. Reither struck out Pittsburg's Dawson Stegman and enticed two groundouts, keeping the game scoreless going into the bottom of the third. Reither smacked a sharply hit double down the third base line with two outs, but Hanson struck out Green to end the inning.
Neither team posed a scoring threat until the Joplin half of the fifth inning, but the Miners stranded Reither and Shoemaker after Hanson struck out Layten Copher.
Both teams failed to put a runner on base in the sixth inning and Reither and Schwarthing combined to shut down the Coal Diggers' bats and send the game to the bottom of the final frame.
