Missouri Southern State University basketball standout Cam Martin announced today that he is going to play for the University of Kansas Jayhawks next season.
He made the announcement on Twitter.
"Dear MOSO family, it has been an unbelievable three years being able to honor and represent Missouri Southern State University. With this being said, I am super excited to announce that I will be attending the University of Kansas next year. I am honored to be able to represent a university with so much amazing tradition and to be able to play in front of Jayhawk nation is a dream come true. I can't wait to get started."
Martin, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, narrowed his list of schools down to six on Saturday afternoon. Ironically, his top six did not include KU.
The Lions' 6-foot-9 All-American center's top six schools were UNLV, Creighton, Georgetown, Stetson, Texas and Colorado State.
Martin scored 2,040 points in 86 games during his three seasons with the Lions. He finished exactly 100 points behind the Lions’ career scoring leader Greg Garton.
Martin’s career average of 25.0 points is best in school history. He has two of the school’s top three single-season point totals — 746 as a junior and 720 as a sophomore behind Taevaunn Prince’s 791 points in 2015-16.
Martin was just selected as an All-American for the second straight year and unanimous first-team All-MIAA this year for the second season in a row.
