One phone call on Monday night changed everything for Cam Martin.
"It came out of nowhere," Martin said Wednesday afternoon. "Monday night Coach (Bill) Self called me. We talked for a while, then he called my family and talked to them for a while.
"The very next day we got on a Zoom call. We talked for probably an hour, an hour and 15 minutes. I told him I could wait a couple of weeks and talk to these other schools, but at the end of the day I know I'm going to Kansas. So we might as well get it out of the way."
And so, it is out of the way. Martin, 6-foot-9, 240-pound center, announced he was transferring from Missouri Southern to Kansas on Wednesday via Twitter.
"Dear Moso family, it has been an unbelievable three years being able to honor and represent Missouri Southern State University. With this being said, I am super excited to announce that I will be attending the University of Kansas next year. I am honored to be able to represent a university with so much amazing tradition, and to be able to play in front of Jayhawk Nation is a dream come true. I can't wait to get started. #GoLions #RockChalkJayhawk"
Cashing in the extra year of eligibility because of COVID-19, Martin entered the transfer portal last month and was contacted by almost 100 Division I schools. Then last week Martin announced he had narrowed his choice to six schools — Texas, UNLV, Georgetown, Creighton, Colorado State and Stetson. The Longhorns dropped off the list after Shaka Smart left to become coach at Marquette, Martin said.
As Big 12 Conference schools began to inquire about Martin, Lions coach Jeff Boschee, a four-year starter for the Jayhawks and the school's 3-point goal record holder, made a phone call to his alma mater.
"I talked to Coach Self a couple of days ago," Boschee said Wednesday afternoon a few moments before sinking a 30-foot birdie putt during a vacation in Mexico. "He was raving about him. He said he saw Cam's highlights and was enamored by them. He thought he was really good, and he reminded him of the kid from Eastern Washington who really hurt them (in the NCAA Tournament) but better. He called Cam after he got off the phone with me and then had a Zoom call (Tuesday) night. Coach (Norm) Roberts offered him a scholarship.
"Cam had told me Texas had offered, and TCU was calling me about him. I felt obligated to at least send KU some stuff. ... If he had gone to the Big 12 and I didn't send them anything, I'd feel pretty crappy about it. I sent assistant Jeremy Case his highlights and told them 'I don't know what you're looking for. My big guy is leaving ... if you are interested, let me know. If not, no hard feelings.' "
The Jayhawks and Martin were immediately interested.
"With all of these other calls, I've been kind of back and forth, back and forth," Martin said. "I wasn't really sure. I didn't want to make a mistake. When I talked to Coach Self at Kansas, he was just as excited about me as I was about him. I knew instantly with no regrets that's where I wanted to go."
Martin scored 2,040 points in three seasons with the Lions, exactly 100 points behind school career scoring leader Greg Garton. This season Martin averaged 25.0 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 58% from the field, 45% from the 3-point arc and 74% at the foul line. His 23.7 career scoring average is tops in school history.
It will be an adjustment for Martin, going from one of the best Division II conferences in the country to the tradition-rich Jayhawks and the Big 12.
"It's definitely a big jump, but at the end of the day we're still playing basketball, same-size goal, same-size court," Martin said. "I'm just going to continue doing what I'm doing.
"Coach Self and I talked about this summer getting there and getting with a nutritionist, the strength coach, getting in the best shape of my life. That way I can play the 4 and the 5, and that makes me even more versatile and being able to guard better. I'm excited to get there and get better."
"I'm happy for him," Boschee said. "I think it's great for our program and obviously great for Cam."
