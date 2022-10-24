WILLARD, Mo. — The Webb City and Carl Junction volleyball teams picked up three-set sweeps on Monday to advance to the championship match of the Class 4 District 6 tournament at Willard High School.
Webb City picked up its win over Glendale, while Carl Junction defeated Branson.
The Cardinals (30-4-2) and Bulldogs (22-10-2) will meet in the district final on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Set scores for the Cardinals were 25-15, 25-17 and 25-14.
Aubree Lassiter finished with 10 kills, four aces and nine digs for Webb City, while Brenda Lawrence had seven kills and two aces. Jaeli Rutledge recored nine kills and three blocks, and Kate Brownfield added nine kills and one block. Kyah Sanborn chipped in four kills and 29 assists, and Sophia Crane registered 25 digs.
Carl Junction picked up set wins of 25-11, 25-14 and 25-18 over Branson.
Leading the attack for CJ was Kylie Scott, who tallied 13 kills and seven digs, while Destiny Buerge added 12 kills, 12 digs and a pair of blocks. Jocelyn Brown tallied 11 digs, and Sara Buchele had four aces. Logan Jones dished out 32 assists to go along with seven digs and two blocks, and Adia Kennedy chipped in three blocks.
Webb City is 2-0 against Carl Junction this season, having picked up a 3-0 win in a COC meeting at CJ and a 2-0 win at the CJ Classic in late September.
The victor between the Cardinals and Bulldogs will advance to the state quarterfinals to take on Rock Bridge on Saturday. The site of the match will be announced later this week.
