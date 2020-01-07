The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will stop in Joplin on Saturday, Jan. 18 at Missouri Southern State University’s Young Gymnasium.
The program is scheduled to start at noon.
Current Cardinals scheduled to attend are Jordan Hicks, Giovanny Gallegos, Lane Thomas and Junior Fernandez.
Alumni will be Tom Pagnozzi and Al Hrabosky. Rick Horton will act as the event’s emcee.
Kids 15 and under will receive one autograph from each current and former player. The Cardinals Caravan is sponsored by the Missouri Farm Bureau and will visit six states in four days.
There are two stops in Springfield on Jan. 17, a 12:30 event at Hammons Field and a 7:15 event at the Bass Pro Tournament of Champions at JQH Arena.
