About a month or so before the start of the prep volleyball season, 18th-year Webb City coach Rhonda Lawrence met with her team to discuss goals and expectations for the 2022 campaign.
Not long into the conversation, it was clear to coach Lawrence that her Cardinals were all on the same page.
“Everybody on this team was saying, ‘We want to be at the state tournament, coach. We really feel like we can do this and we’re ready to work hard.’ So that’s exactly what they’ve done,” she said.
And it's been a championship-level work ethic that has lifted the tight-knit Cardinals to their best volleyball season in school history.
By claiming a thrilling 3-2 win over Helias Catholic in the semifinals of the Class 4 state tournament last Saturday at the Cardinal Dome, Webb City (32-4-2) has advanced to the final four for the first time in program history. The Cardinals will take on Incarnate Word Academy in a semifinal match on Thursday at 2 p.m. inside the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau.
Prior to this season, Webb City had fallen one win shy of reaching the state semifinals in two of the previous three years, suffering quarterfinal losses of 2-0 to Nixa in 2019 and 3-1 to Rogersville in 2021.
Coach Lawrence said the success her team is experiencing this season has been years in the making.
“It’s been a long journey, but we’ve had some real buy-in for the last 10 years, honestly,” she said. “We’ve really been closing in on it pretty hard, just trying to get that mindset of wanting to compete at the highest level. I think we’re getting kids to play earlier. We’re getting kids to play more competitively even through club season, and obviously that makes a huge difference for your school program.
“It kind of starts from the youth level on up. Now we’re seeing the benefits of that. Most of my juniors, seniors and kids out there on the floor have been playing even before junior high. … It’s been fun to watch them develop.”
Webb City hasn’t lost a match since a 3-2 setback at Republic on Oct. 6. Since then, the Cardinals have picked up tournament titles at the Lori Endicott/Willard High School Tournament as well as the District 6 tournament. They also won the CJ Classic tournament at Carl Junction in late September.
To close out its conference slate in the regular season, Webb City earned three-set sweeps over Ozark, Branson and Joplin. They went on to sweep Parkview, Glendale and Carl Junction in the Class 4 District 6 tournament to give them a whopping 29 match victories via sweep on the year.
“As soon as we hit Ozark, that was a huge win for our program,” coach Lawrence said. “We saw the light right then. It’s like, OK, we’re not messing around. We really want to take this as far as we can, and we want to be in the state tournament. They’ve proven it every time they’ve come out.”
The Cardinals have 1,240 kills on the season. Four players have over 150 kills in senior Brenda Lawrence (306), junior Aubree Lassiter (291), senior Kate Brownfield (270) and freshman Jaeli Rutledge (188). Rutledge, a 6-foot middle hitter, has a team-best .381 attack percentage while Lassiter and Lawrence come in at .359 and .247, respectively.
Webb City has also proven to be one of the best serving teams in the state with a 91.9% serving percentage and 281 total aces on the year. The team averages 2.7 aces per set. Four players have over 45 aces this season in junior Savannah Crane (54), Brownfield (51), Lassiter (51) and Lawrence (46).
Rutledge and Lassiter lead the team in total blocks with 73 and 48, respectively. Crane has a team-high 500 digs, and senior setter Kyah Sanborn has dished out a team-leading 972 assists.
“They are very athletically talented kids, yes. But they are also really invested,” Coach Lawrence said. “They saw a long time ago some of their older sisters or older friends playing at a high level, but seeing us lose district championships and seeing us struggle through some times. … That will make you hungry.
“More so than just the individual ability is just the love and the bond between them. The trust that we have within our 13 is unmatched. They know they have each other’s back. If somebody is struggling, then we’re going to pick you up and carry you for a bit, and then you’re going to get back on your feet. So that love and bond we’re seeing with this group is the cool thing about this run.”
Webb City’s next task in an Incarnate Word team that’s 28-12 after picking up a 3-1 quarterfinal win over Parkway Central on Saturday in Chesterfield, Mo. The Red Knights are making their first appearance in the final four since 2018.
“We’ve seen some film on them and know they’re a really good team,” coach Lawrence said. “They have a girl that’s 6-foot-3. So she’s even bigger than Jaeli. It’s going to be a little bit of a different look than we’ve seen, but we’ll try to stick to our strengths. When you try to fight against what they can do and forget about what you can do, you’re going to be in trouble.
"We need to focus on what we do well because we do a lot of things well. We spread the ball really well, our defense is good and we serve really aggressively. … It’s a chess game at this point, and everybody is going to be playing their best. That’s why these last four teams have made it this far.”
Defending Class 4 champion Westminister Christian (30-2-5) will meet Platte County (26-9) in the other semifinal match on Thursday. The championship is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m.
