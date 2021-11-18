It was just six weeks ago that John Roderique and his Webb City football team suffered a road setback to Nixa to fall to 4-3 for their first three-loss regular season in more than a decade.
Well, look at them now.
Coming off a 28-21 upset win over second-ranked Carthage in the Class 5 District 6 championship, the fourth-ranked Cardinals (8-3) are back in the state quarterfinals for a 22nd consecutive season as they ready for Friday night’s tilt against seventh-ranked Lebanon (10-1) at WCHS.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Cardinal Stadium.
“It’s been an up-and-down season, and we’ve probably been more fortunate than most with not having those types of years. But it all comes down to — and we talk about it all throughout the season — where you’re at at the end of the year,” Roderique said. “I think a lot of people hear that and don’t really understand it or listen or pay attention. … But ultimately it is a season-long process to ensure you’re playing your best football at the end when it matters most.”
The fruits of that process were certainly on display last Friday in Carthage.
The Cardinals, who suffered a 42-14 setback to the Tigers in Week 4 of the regular season, overcame an early 14-point deficit by outscoring Carthage 28-7 in the final 39 minutes, 16 seconds of play.
Quarterback Cohl Vaden, who accounted for three touchdowns on the night, reached paydirt twice in a pivotal fourth quarter. His last score — set up by a fumble recovery by Cooper Crouch — came on a short run with 27 seconds remaining to put the Cardinals up by a TD before an interception by Dante Washington on Carthage’s ensuing drive iced the narrow triumph for Webb City.
“I couldn’t have been more pleased with the effort our kids played with,” Roderique said. “We did some really good things. It certainly wasn’t a dominant game for us by any means, but I felt coming in that we needed maybe one more play than they did.”
If you ask Roderique, the biggest takeaway from last Friday’s district championship was the strides made by the Cardinals’ defense.
Carthage, which gashed Webb City for 454 rushing yards in their previous meeting in the regular season, was limited to 286 yards of total offense and a season-low 21 points. Tigers running back Luke Gall, one of the top rushers in the state, was held to 133 yards and a touchdown with his longest gain going for 26 yards.
“That’s the biggest difference and the reason we won the game,” Roderique said. “That had everything to do with it. I mean, we didn’t stop them at all the first time we played them, and certainly nobody else in our league did either. I think the way our coaches went about preparing our kids schematically and then personnel wise, it was outstanding. We made big defensive plays against a very dominant offensive team in Carthage.”
Webb City now welcomes a Lebanon team that’s coming off a 56-26 win over Glendale. It’s a rematch of last year’s state quarterfinal game that saw the Cardinals pick up a 42-14 win over the Yellowjackets.
Lebanon is averaging 40.7 points per game while limiting its opponents to 20.3 PPG.
“By all indication, they’re a better team than they were a year ago,” Roderique said of Lebanon. “I’ve talked with some different people and they seem to be an improved team. They’re a flex-bone offense, much like what we see more in our league — guys that really want to run the ball at you. You have to play really well up front and really well in the second and third levels in terms of assignment football.
“Last year they started the game on offense and had like an 18- or 19-play drive. They probably doubled us in offensive plays. So they’re a really, really patient team. Plus they have an offensive lineman going to Mizzou and some other veteran linemen who are really good at what they do.”
The winner between Webb City and Lebanon will advance to the state semifinals to take on either No. 1 Jackson (11-0) or No. 8 Rockwood Summit (11-0).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.