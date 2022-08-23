Don’t ever count out the Webb City Cardinals come playoff time.
If Class 5 teams didn’t know it before, they learned last season after the Cardinals shook off a 6-3 showing in Central Ozark Conference play to make a torrid run in the playoffs and claim their 16th state championship in program history.
Webb City, ending the season on a seven-game win streak after a 4-3 start, was tasked with arguably its most difficult title run under 25-year Cardinal coach John Roderique, having to take down the three top-ranked teams in the state — No. 1 Jackson, No. 2 Carthage and No. 3 Holt — as well as No. 7 Lebanon in the final four weeks of the playoffs.
Ahead of their matchups with Webb City in the playoffs, Jackson (12-0), Carthage (10-0), Holt (13-0) and Lebanon (10-1) were a combined 45-1.
The Cardinals avenged a 42-14 loss to Carthage in the regular season with a 28-21 victory in the Class 5 District 6 championship before downing Lebanon 35-13, Jackson 35-21 and then Holt 26-21 in the state title game.
“Last year, our football team developed a little slower than many others,” Roderique said. “We started the season as an average team, but we really persevered and became a good team later in the year. With very few returning players and many young players contributing, it took us a while to reach out full potential.
“We’ve typically started slower than most teams, but in 2021, it was much slower. By the end of the year, from the district championship game until the state championship game, we beat four very good teams in Carthage, Lebanon, Jackson and Holt.”
The Cardinals return four offensive starters and five defensive starters from last season. However, the team will have to replace first-team all-state awardees Buddy Belcher (OL) and Cooper Crouch (LB), second-team all-state running back Cade Wilson and honorable mentions Christian Kinney (OL) and Brody German (DL).
Five graduates from last year’s team have moved on to play football at the college level in Kinney (Harding), Jackson (William Penn), Belcher (Peru State), Brentan Wilson (Peru State) and Braxton Surber (Peru State).
Headlining Webb City’s defensive unit will be returning starters Dante Washington (CB), Kaylor Darnell (DB), Billy Wolfe (LB), A.J. Bash (DL) and Lucas Ott (LB/DE).
“We will definitely be a more experienced team on the defensive side of the ball this year,” Roderique said. “We will have a number of kids that were contributors on that side of the ball. We have several kids with playing experience back at defensive line and linebacker. There is some experience back in the secondary as well. Our overall team speed on defense seems to be improved from a year ago.”
The squad is a little less experienced on offense with three returning starters: lineman Nate Miller, wide receiver Washington and wide receiver William Hayes.
Seniors Landon Johnson and Gage Chapman are among the team’s top newcomers and will be competing for the starting role at quarterback after the departure of Cohl Vaden, who threw for 457 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for nearly 100 yards and two more TDs.
“We feel like we have a lot of depth in the offensive line,” Roderique said. “We will be starting the season with many new faces. We only have a little experience at wide receiver and tight end.”
Webb City will kick off the season on Aug. 26 at home against Nixa.
“We intend to be much like other teams before,” Roderique said. “We will be a team that needs to play well on defense early so our offense can develop. With very few guys on (offense) with experience, we will need time to develop. This year, we will be tested by a great Nixa team right out of the gate. This will be a tough matchup in the first week.”
2022 SCHEDULE
Aug. 26 — Nixa
Sept. 1 — at Carl Junction
Sept. 9 — Republic
Sept. 16 — at Joplin
Sept. 23 — at Ozark
Sept. 30 — Willard
Oct. 7 — Carthage
Oct. 14 — at Neosho
Oct. 21 — Branson
2021 RESULTS
Joplin 41, Webb City 40
Webb City 49, Neosho 20
Webb City 56 Republic 20
Carthage 42, Webb City 14
Webb City 42, Carl Junction 6
Webb City 38, Branson 0
Nixa 41, Webb City 27
Webb City 63, Ozark 48
Webb City 55, Willard 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Webb City 35, Republic 7
Webb City 28, Carthage 21
STATE PLAYOFFS
Webb City 35, Lebanon 13
Webb City 35, Jackson 21
Webb City 26, Holt 21
