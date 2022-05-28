PLATTE CITY, Mo. — The Webb City baseball team certainly didn’t go down without a fight.
But despite trimming an early 10-run deficit down to three, the Cardinals ultimately suffered an 11-7 loss to Platte County on Saturday in the quarterfinal round of the MSHSAA Class 5 state baseball tournament.
Webb City’s season came to a close with a 19-16 record.
“They really battled hard,” Webb City coach Flave Darnell said in a postgame radio interview. “I loved coaching all these guys. It didn’t work out for us today. This game was indicative of our year. We got down early and battled back in the middle there. I’m just really happy with the way our guys battled.”
Saturday marked the end of a 22-year coaching stint for Darnell, who announced earlier in the year that he would step down at the end of the season to take on an administration role at Webb City.
The coach accounted for over 300 wins in his career that included stops at both Carl Junction and Webb City.
“I’ve really enjoyed it,” he said. “It’s 22 years of high school baseball.”
Darnell capped his stint at Webb City by taking the program to its first state quarterfinal since 2010.
“Just to have that opportunity to play in the quarterfinals like this, it’s great,” Darnell said. “Tip your hat to Platte County. They are classy and treated us right. I wish them the best as they go to (Ozark) next week.”
The Pirates (25-8) will take on Fort Zumwalt East, a 7-4 victor over Parkway Central, in a semifinal tilt on June 3 at US Ballpark in Ozark.
Platte County, which plated all 11 of its runs with two outs, jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three complete before Webb City stormed back with seven straight runs.
The Cardinals broke the seal in the top of the fourth. After leading the frame off with a single by Eric Fitch and then a double by Cy Darnell, Kenley Hood hit an RBI sacrifice fly to center field to plate Fitch and trim the Pirates’ lead to 10-1.
Webb City chipped away at the deficit even more in the fifth inning as it plated six runs on five hits. The frame was highlighted by a two-run double by Cade Wilson, a one-run double by Hood, a two run-single by Cy Darnell and a one-run single by Fitch. The big inning brought Webb City to within 10-7 of Platte County.
But the Pirates shut the door from there. After scoring an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI single by Devin Wassman, Platte County kept Webb City hitless in the final two innings to bring the game to a close.
Platte County drew first blood in the game with an eight-run showing in the second. After the Cardinals recorded the first two outs of the frame, the Pirates had eight consecutive batters reach safely with two triples, a double, four singles and a walk.
The Pirates then got a two-run home run by Wassman in the third to take their largest lead of the game at 10-0.
Platte County tallied 12 hits and were paced by Wassman, who went 4 for 4 with a homer, a double and three RBI. Nick Baker went 2 for 3 with a triple and two RBI, while Dayton Doll tripled and drove in a pair of runs.
Cy Darnell led Webb City at the plate with a double, a single and two RBI in four plate appearances. Fitch went 2 for 4 with one RB while Wilson and Hood both doubled and drove in two runs. Kaylor Darnell had a double to round out the team’s seven hits in the game.
Sawyer Allen picked up the win for Platte County after limiting Webb City to four earned runs and three hits while striking out five in 4 1/3 innings of work.
“That lefty (Allen) was in the zone,” Darnell said. “When you pound the strike zone like that, it’s hard to piece hits together.”
Cooper Crouch started for the Cardinals and allowed seven runs and six hits while fanning a pair in 1 2/3 innings. Gavin Stowell allowed four earned runs and four hits with three strikeouts in three innings, and Walker Sweet held Platte County to two hits and struck out two in 1 1/3 scoreless innings.
Saturday marked the end of the prep baseball careers of Webb City seniors Jeremiah Leaming, Brantley Carter, Kolton Eilenstein, Aidan Brock, Crouch, Fitch, Wilson and Stowell.
