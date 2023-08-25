CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Carl Junction Bulldogs came up short Friday night as they kicked off their 2023 football season against the Ozark Tigers.
The game, which ended in a 42-22 loss for the Bulldogs, was the first for new head coach Todd Hafner, and the team had a decidedly different feel from past seasons.
The Bulldogs did make it clear from the beginning that they were going to do their best to to wear the Tigers down.
This run-first offense didn’t have a feature running back, though. At least not at first. The Bulldogs were content to do a running-back-by- committee approach, sharing the ball among the likes of senior Johnny Starks, junior Ryder Pyles, senior Bentley Rowden, and sophomore Marcus Lopez-Durham.
They added in a healthy dose of quarterback keepers by senior Dexter Merrell.
Despite the variety of ball carriers, as the game went on Lopez-Durham pulled away from the rest, ripping off several huge runs. This included one for more than 50 yards that helped lead the Bulldogs to their first touchdown of the night in the second quarter. That score was by Merrell.
The run-heavy offense wasn’t without its hiccups. One quarterback option misfired, and the ball went sailing over the receiver’s head with Ozark recovering deep in Bulldog territory.
On the other side of the field, the Bulldogs defense showed its resilience by keeping Ozark’s offense on its toes and repeatedly keeping the Tigers out of the end zone.
During the second quarter, after a botched punt gave the Tigers the ball inside Carl Junction’s 30-yard line, the Bulldogs forced a turnover on downs thanks to a sack on the fourth down by Rowden.
If it weren’t for a last second kick-return touchdown by the Tigers, the game would have been 14-7 at halftime. Instead the Tigers led 20-7.
Both sides hit their groove in the third quarter. Ozark took nearly half the quarter off the clock on its first drive of the half, only for the Carl Junction to force a turnover on downs in its own territory.
The offense took over and began its own march down the field, but it stalled out just before the 50-yard line. Going for it on fourth and 11 from their own 48, Merrell uncorked a rare pass that hit a wide-open Max Goddard, who took it to the end zone.
But it was a pass that got the Bulldogs into trouble. After the defense held Ozark to a punt, Carl Junction had the chance to take the lead. But on the first play of the drive, Merrell threw an interception that was returned for a 9-yard touchdown.
That pick-6 broke the game open for the Tigers. They went on to score two more long touchdowns from senior Jack Bowers.
