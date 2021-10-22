OZARK, Mo. — Offensive struggles negated a strong start for the Carl Junction Bulldogs on Friday night in their 38-16 loss to the Ozark Tigers.
A first drive that ended with a punt was salvaged when the Bulldogs (3-6) downed the ball at the 1-yard line, and then Cayden Bolinger took the Tigers down in their own end zone for a rare opening score safety.
“That was an awesome way to start the game,” Bulldogs head coach Doug Buckmaster said.
The Bulldogs’ defense and special teams both had big nights as Carter Kennedy picked up two key sacks and the CJ returners consistently returned the ball near midfield. Both units teamed up to force a three-and-out on the opening drive of the third quarter and then blocked the ensuing punt deep in Tiger territory.
On the other side of the ball, the Offensive struggles would continue to be a theme for the Bulldogs for the entire game despite scoring a touchdown off the resulting free kick from the safety.
Scores off a fumble recovery and an interception by the Ozark Tigers got them right back in the game. Turnovers became the story of the night for the Bulldogs as they had a whopping 5 giveaways, including back-to-back lost fumbles. The Tigers scored points on every single turnover.
“Turnovers are not a positive thing in the game of football. We’ve proven that the last few weeks,” Buckmaster said. “You can’t win games when you give up turnovers like we did.”
Ozark was able to rack up points because of a change in offensive philosophy early in the game. After being unable to overcome the Bulldogs’ strong defense in the first quarter, the Tigers switched to a wishbone formation. Just like Republic a few weeks earlier, the Bulldogs were continuously gashed on the ground.
In a tale of two quarters, the game completely flipped with Ozark scoring 21 straight to take the lead heading into halftime.
The Bulldogs tightened up on defense in the second half, holding the Tiger’s wishbone formation largely in check. This led to the blocked punt and prime field position deep in Tiger territory. But just a few plays later, the Bulldogs gave it back on an interception that was returned over 50 yards.
“We did some good things on defense, but we gave up too many big plays. You can’t win games when you play defense great 85% of the time, but the other 15% you’re giving up touchdowns,” Buckmaster said.
With the Bulldogs holding the ground game in check, the Tigers went back to the air, where the CJ defense also held steady but often found itself on a shortened field that gave the Tigers the opportunity to make just enough plays to score.
Carl Junction scored its final touchdown of the night after an impressive drive that included a converted fake punt.
“We are a young team, and the biggest thing we have to learn is how to overcome adversity,” Buckmaster said. “We do a lot of good things, but we’re to the point now where we have to learn from our mistakes and not repeat them from week to week.”
Seedings and pairings for the Class 4 District 6 playoffs will likely be released by MSHSAA on Saturday.
