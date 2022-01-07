It was night of too many self-inflicted wounds for the Carl Junction boys basketball team.
A talented and speedy Poplar Bluff opponent didn’t help the Bulldog’ cause either.
In a game that saw Carl Junction shoot 29.5% from the floor while getting outrebounded 48-31, the Poplar Bluff Mules managed to run away with a 69-40 win in the consolation semifinal round of the Kaminsky Classic on Friday night at Joplin High School.
The Bulldogs (3-9) will play Nevada for seventh place at 11 a.m. Saturday before Poplar Bluff (9-3) takes on Jefferson City for fifth place at 12:30 p.m.
The Mules, who had to forfeit their first-round game against Webb City on Thursday due to wintery weather conditions that prevented them from making the trip, appeared to have the fresh legs early as they jumped out to an 18-9 first-quarter lead and went on to balloon their advantage to 14 points by halftime.
Poplar Bluff took its first double-digit advantage by the 6:04-mark of the second quarter when a 3-pointer by Darian Webb made it a 23-12 ballgame.
The Mules eventually closed the first half on a 7-0 run. A second-chance basket by Torrence Williams with eight seconds to play in the second quarter gave Poplar Bluff a 34-20 lead that it ended up taking into the break.
For the game, Poplar Bluff grabbed 20 offensive rebounds that led to 18 second-chance points. Eighteen Carl Junction turnovers also led to 30 additional points for the Mules.
“We just made too many errors on our own,” Carl Junction coach Justin Pock said. “We didn’t make them pay at the free-throw line, we gave them too many offensive rebounds and we gave them too many chances. They’re a good team, and you can’t make those mistakes against good teams.”
A potential comeback for Carl Junction was all but stymied in the third quarter as it shot 16.7% (2 of 12) from the floor in the period. Poplar Bluff quickly claimed its first 20-point lead after a transition layup by Frentress Williams with 4:50 showing on the clock, and the Mules eventually widened the advantage to 52-29 before the start of the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs drew no closer than 23 points of the Mules the rest of the way.
“We just weren’t in the right spots and they just outplayed us,” Pock said. “And like I said, we also didn’t rebound. When you don’t rebound, you get yourself in trouble.”
For Poplar Bluff, which shot 41.5% (27 of 65) from the field, Webb and Torrence Williams led the scoring with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Torrence Williams also grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds for a double-double while Gate Rivers dished out a game-high six assists.
Josh Cory and Ayden Bard led the scoring for Carl Junction with seven points apiece. Ky Warren and Xavier Perkins both finished with six points.
“If we think about this one too long, we’ll be no good tomorrow,” Pock said. “So you just move on. The good thing about basketball — especially in a tournament format — is that the turnaround is so quick. So we’ll let this one go, regroup and get back at it at 11 a.m.”
