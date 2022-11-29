CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Tuesday night was the sort of game Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter wanted.
After facing off against Neosho’s size on Monday, the Bulldogs experienced speed and quickness from visiting Springdale one night later and emerged with a 62-58 win in the semifinals of the 46th Annual Freeman Sports Medicine CJ Classic.
Defending champion Carl Junction will play at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for the tournament championship with the Bulldogs seeking their third title in four seasons.
“We saw two completely different brands of basketball over the last two nights,” Shorter said. “Size and then speed and quickness and full-court man. We were able to handle both of them. We got it to 20 at one point and I tried to rest Destiny (Buerge) and we didn’t handle the ball very well … we’ll get there, we’ll have kids step up. It’s a good game for us early in the season.”
It was a game of runs, with the Bulldogs (2-0) forcing at least eight Springdale turnovers in the first quarter and jumping out to a 10-2 lead. It was a 16-6 game later in the first, but then Carl Junction went scoreless on its next seven possessions with five turnovers in the span.
Springdale used an 8-0 run to pull within 23-21 with 4:20 left in the first half, but the Bulldogs closed out the half with an 8-0 run of their own to lead 31-21 at the break.
The lead grew quickly in the third quarter. Springdale, which didn’t score for the final four-plus minutes of the first half, didn’t make its first basket of the second half until nearly three more minutes had elapsed.
Carl Junction’s biggest lead came at the 3:34 mark of the third when Buerge made a three pointer to make it 45-24. The advantage was down to single digits just minutes later, but Buerge made another triple with 34 seconds on the clock to make it 49-38.
The Bulldogs had turnover problems of their own again in the fourth — they turned it over on four of their first five possessions and nine times total in the quarter.
That allowed the visitors to get within four — 59-55 with 49 seconds left after a steal and a layup by Springdale’s Charleen Hudson.
Buerge made two free throws seven seconds later, and Dezi Williams had a big steal after that.
But the Bulldogs also struggled from the free throw line late, missing five of their final six attempts. Williams had the lone make, to give her team a seven-point lead with 19 seconds on the clock, and Springdale made a three pointer in the waning seconds for the final score.
“It’s a game of runs, especially early,” Shorter said. “It’s November basketball so it’s pretty ugly at times. It’s a situation where it’s like kids don’t quite have their bearings and their balance. Sometimes it looks like a bunch of Bambis out there just running around, tripping and falling. We’ll get there.”
Springdale coach Heather Hunsucker said she was already familiar with Carl Junction and complimented the team’s defense and size.
“They’ve got good guard play in (Buerge) and then they’ve got some size with (Kylie Scott) around the rim that you really have to box out,” she said. “We are small so that length was something that was really beneficial for us. Even some of their guards are 5-8, 5-9. They’ve got a big, a good guard, they play stingy defense. I really like them, they’re a deep team and you can tell why they went to the semi's last year.”
Buerge led the Bulldogs with 25 points and made four three-point shots in the second half while knocking down 5 of 7 free throws in the game. Scott finished with 15 and scored a dozen in the first half. Klohe Burk had 11, Williams scored nine and Anna Burch added two.
Neosho and McDonald County will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday for the consolation championship. The Wildcats beat Mt. Vernon 66-38 on Tuesday, and the Mustangs won 51-38 against Seneca.
Nevada and Parkview matched up in Tuesday’s other semifinal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.