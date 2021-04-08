CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Carl Junction baseball team took care of business Thursday afternoon, downing Seneca 19-2 in five innings to advance to the championship round of the Bill O’Dell Tournament.
The Bulldogs (9-2) play Carthage (3-5) in the championship game at 11 a.m. Friday — eight hours earlier than earlier scheduled — at Carl Lewton Stadium.
A hot offensive showing by Carl Junction resulted in 13 hits as the Bulldogs plated three runs in the first inning, five runs in the third, five runs in the fourth and six runs in the sixth.
Carson Johnson finished 2-for-2 with one triple and a team-high five RBI for Carl Junction, while Noah Southern went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Drew Beyer had a triple and finished 2-for-4 with three RBI, and Dylan Eck went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Alex Baker picked up the win after tossing four complete innings, limiting Seneca to no runs and two hits while striking out eight. Jaxson Mackney threw the final inning for the Bulldogs and surrendered two earned runs and one hit.
Austin Furgerson paced Seneca (7-5) at the plate with two hits and one RBI in three plate appearances.
MONETT 10, NEVADA 0
Thursday’s first game of the tournament saw Monett (5-6) hand Nevada (10-1) its first setback of the season with a 10-0 triumph in six innings.
The Cubs’ Estin McBroom tossed a six-inning shutout while limiting Nevada to just three hits. He struck out 10 batters and walked two.
Monett tallied seven hits in the game, scoring two runs in the first inning, four in the second and then four in the sixth.
McBroom was also a big contributor at the plate as he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Tanner Wright had a home run and finished 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, while Marcus Young had one hit and two RBI.
Eli Cheaney, Blake Pryor and Logan Marquardt each had one single for Nevada.
After the championshilp game,. Nevada takes on Seneca at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the third-place game and Mount Vernon and Monett clash at 4 in the fifth-place game.
