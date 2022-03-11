The Carl Junction girls basketball team finds itself in a familiar spot.
The Bulldogs (23-7), for a seventh consecutive season, will open play in the state tournament on Saturday when they take on West Plains (24-4) in a Class 5 quarterfinal matchup at 1 p.m. in Bolivar, Mo.
“I think the experience is a factor,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “When kids get to this point, a quarterfinal-type setting, it’s a big deal. To be able to calm yourself and just go in and play your game is important.”
CJ is seeking its first Final Four berth since the 2019-20 season — a year that saw COVID-19 concerns lead to the cancellation of all state semifinal and championship games for Classes 4 and 5 in Springfield, Mo.
Saturday’s meeting with West Plains is a rematch of last year’s Class 5 quarterfinal game that saw West Plains claim a 61-42 victory en route to an eventual runner-up finish. It will also be the third meeting between the two teams in the state playoffs since 2016.
“West Plains has some of that experience on their side as well,” Shorter said. “I mean, we’ve played them multiple times over the years that I’ve been coaching. So I think it’s important for our team to just go out, play our game and don’t worry about the spotlight. You can’t let the moment get to you.”
The Bulldogs ride a three-game win streak and are coming off a 65-60 win over Willard in the championship of the District 6 Tournament.
CJ is averaging 56.2 points per game and is led offensively by junior Destiny Buerge, who scores 22.8 points per game. The guard, also averaging 5.7 rebounds, 3.9 steals and 2.9 assists per outing for the Bulldogs, was recently named Player of the Year by the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association.
Other key scoring contributors for CJ include sophomore Kylie Scott (13.0 ppg), junior Klohe Burk (7.3), freshman Dezi Williams (5.5) and junior Hali Shorter (4.3). Scott leads the team with 11 rebounds and 3.7 blocks per game, while Shorter leads the team with 3.8 assists per game.
West Plains, coming off a 41-28 win over Rolla in the District 5 Tournament, rides a six-game win streak that dates back to Feb. 14.
“We’ve been able to watch quite a bit of film on them, and I’ve seen them live multiple times,” Coach Shorter said of West Plains. “They’re just so well-coached. They control the tempo a lot with their defense, with their press and their matchup-zone in the half-court. They play it a couple of ways — first to control the tempo and also to force pressure and get steals.
“Ashton Judd is their stud who is going to Mizzou, and she’s quite a player. We’re going to have to do a really good job of defending her, as well as Allyssa Joyner, their 6-foot sophomore that’s really tough inside. They’ve got a number of guards that handle the ball well, shoot the ball well. So we’ll have to play some of our best basketball to give ourselves a chance.”
Other Class 5 quarterfinal matchups on Saturday include Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) vs. Webster Groves, Whitfield vs. Warrenton and Raytown South vs. Smithville.
Semifinals will be played on March 18 at JQH Arena in Springfield. The championship and third-place games are slated for March 19 at the same venue.
