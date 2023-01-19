PITTSBURG, Kan. — Destiny Buerge was sharing the rock on Thursday night in Carl Junction’s opening-round game against Pittsburg in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg High School.
The senior guard had four assists in the opening quarter and helped her team to a 24-6 lead en route to a 65-23 victory.
“It was a good start for us,” Carl Junction head coach Brad Shorter said. “We were able to get some turnovers there early and convert those turnovers into baskets.”
Buerge also scored 11 of the team’s first 24 points, making her responsible for 19 first-quarter points.
“She can move the basketball well for us and score it when we need her to,” Shorter added. “She did an exceptional job in that first quarter showing she’s a multi-faceted type player. She can do a number of things.”
Carl Junction cruised to a 43-11 halftime lead. By winning the second quarter 19-5.
The Bulldogs were led by three players in double figures. Destiny Buerge scored 16, Kylie Scott added 13 and Anna Burch finished with 10. All nine players scored for CJ.
This win makes CJ 13-1 on the year and winners of their last seven.
The Bulldogs will meet Blue Valley Northwest in the second round of the tournament at 4 p.m. Friday. The Huskies edged Carthage on Thursday in first-round action.
Shorter is looking for his team to rebound well in the second round.
“Well, they’re big (Northwest) and we’re going to have to do a good job on the boards,” Shorter said. “We’ll talk to our kids about boxing out and defending them well. They’re a good team and they’re well-coached.”
