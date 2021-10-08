REPUBLIC, Mo. — It was a night of two offenses trending in different directions on Friday night.
The Carl Junction Bulldogs struggled to fire through the air while the Republic Tigers embraced a strong ground game, and the result was a lopsided 37-3 win for the host Tigers in a Central Ozark Conference football tilt at Republic High School.
Playing most of the night in a wishbone formation, the Tigers (4-3) dominated the first half and kept the Bulldogs guessing as they rotated the ball around to three different players in the backfield.
The smash-mouth ground attack stifled the Carl Junction defense early and often. At one point, the Tigers took a whopping 10 minutes off the clock in the second quarter on a single drive that resulted in a 5-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper from Avery Moody.
“Republic played hard, physical football,” Bulldogs head coach Doug Buckmaster said.
On the other side, the Bulldogs struggled to get drives going. They fumbled on the first drive, leading to a Tigers field goal, and then had multiple punts as drives quickly stalled.
“We have to give Republic credit. They were the much, much better football team tonight,” Buckmaster said. “We have a lot we need to work on.”
The biggest hindrance for the Bulldogs’ offense was dropped passes. Huge gains were left on the field as multiple receivers were unable to reel in the ball. When they did connect, such as a 30-yard reception from Dexter Merrell and a 32-yard reception from Ayden Bard, CJ was able to move down the field quickly.
This quick-strike offense was especially on display when Bulldog Kyler Steward made a crucial interception near CJ’s 30-yard line with just 30 seconds left in the half. That was all the Bulldogs needed to get inside the 10-yard line. No points resulted from the takeaway, but the offense showed signs of life.
The Republic Tigers continued their wishbone offense which racked up lots of yards on the ground, especially for quarterback Avery Moody, who had four rushing touchdowns on gains of 5, 50, 39 and 5 yards. Moody also had a 37-yard touchdown pass to Gunner Ellison.
Despite their strong drive to end the first half, the Bulldogs couldn’t keep the momentum going in the second. They were only able to get one drive into Tiger territory thanks to an impressive catch by Dexter Merrell. Merrell had over 50 yards receiving, including a long of 30. He also made a few plays at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
Carl Junctions loan points for the night came on a 35-yard field goal by Xavier Perkins early in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs head home next week to face Nixa, with just two weeks left in the regular-season schedule.
“We have to regroup in the morning and get back to work. We have Nixa at home next week, and so we’ll see how our kids react to tonight,” Buckmaster said. “We need to get to week 10, district play, and we need to get healthy. We’ve played a tough schedule, and it’s a battle every week. We just have to come back, compete and try to get better.”
